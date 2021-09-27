Sikh Genocide On Peak In India | Khalistan Movement

Markhoor420
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Sep 24, 2021
- 18
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
More than 3,00000 Sikhs in Delhi were killed in violence soon after former prime minister Indira Gandhi was killed. The two differences between the Sikh Genocide of 1984 and that of 2020 are that Sikhs were targeted then, Sikhs are being targeted now; it was the Congress at the helm then, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is at the helm now
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="