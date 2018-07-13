Sikh cop beaten in Lahore and thrown out of his house

Sad to read this - https://scroll.in/latest/886099/pak...ce-officer-thrown-out-of-his-home-near-lahore The Pakistan Evacuee Trust Property Board on Tuesday evicted Gulab Singh Shaheen, the country’s first Sikh traffic police officer, and his family from their home in Dera Chahal village near Lahore, The Tribunereported. Shaheen alleged that police personnel had beaten him up in April in a bid to throw him out of his house. “Pulled by my hair, I was dragged out in front of my wife Paramjit Kaur and three sons,” he said. I thought Sikhs only lived in the province which borders Afghanistan. Are there Sikhs left in the Punjab of Pakistan?