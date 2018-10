Peshawar traffic police on Thursday exempted the Sikh community members from the helmet rules while riding a biking.The minority members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Sardar Ranjit Singh had taken up the issue in the house, requesting to exempt the Sikh motorcyclists from the compulsory use of helmets as they could not use it due to their religious turbans.But they are to follow all other traffic rules, including respect the signals and no-wrong crossing, police said.A social activist from Sikh community Baba Gorpal Singh has welcomed the decision and thanked the provincial government and traffic police, saying “we are thankful to the government and traffic police who accepted our long-awaited demand.A number of Sikh youth use motorcycles to commute in their schools, colleges and offices and they often got fined for riding without a helmet.” He said that there are around 30,000 Sikhs in KP and 14,000 of them live only in Peshawar since long times.Traffic police also assured them of cooperation in issuing of driving licenses. SSP traffic Peshawar Kashif Zulfiar said that the police will fully cooperate with their Sikh brothers. They are exempted from the helmet rules and all the traffic police personnel have been asked to not issue challans to Sikh motorcyclists who ride without a helmet.