Sikh community angry over Kartaar pur fotoshoot

SAMAA | Samaa Life&Style Editors
Posted: 29-Nov-2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: Instagram
A Pakistani fashion brand Mannat has come under fire for what many people, especially Sikhs, have called an “objectionable and insensitive” photoshoot that appears to have taken place at the Kartarpur Gurdwara, a highly sacred place for the community.


The photos have since been removed from Instagram by both Mannat and the model, who is a “digital creator”.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, has called for action to be taken against those involved in the photoshoot.
According to reports by Indian media, Paramjit Singh Sarna, the former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, has called the photoshoot “highly objectionable” and said that it has “severely hurt” the Sikhs. He has called for written instructions in Urdu about Sikh “Maryada” to be placed around the premises.
“Instructions should be placed in Urdu and English for head-covering and about not showing your back to the holy site,” Paramjit said in a statement.
Mannat has, however, defended itself by stating that the shoot is not part of any of of its campaigns. “These pictures were provided to us by a third party (blogger) in which they were wearing our dress.”
Mannat went on to say: “However, we accept our mistake that we should not have posted this content and we apologise to every single person.”
To the p.r hungry kanjars across Pakistan and beyond plz limit your degeneracy infront of the camera or your living room , don't expose it to the rest.


If your parents or teachers forgot to instil some morals in your thick bratty skulls allow me to say the obvious

PLACES OF WORSHIP CARRY SANCTITY AND IT HURTS A WHOLE COMMUNITY'S FEELINGS WHEN YOU FLASH YOUR SEMI NAKED PHYSIQUES OR REVEAL YOUR UPBRINGING FOR WHATEVER REASON IN THERE

And to the resident Kanjars of pdf don't just start defending the people involved in this like the Wazir abad Masjid incident
 
Last edited:
@Verve @fitpOsitive @TNT @Ace of Spades @SIPRA


The govt for being custodian of the sacred most Sikh site should offer an appolgy to the Sikh community for failing to stop kanjar khaana at their holiest place and must make sure every one visiting that place should follow the rules and cover their heads etc.


@Verve does this shoot event attract sec295A of ppc ?I say yes , we can figure out the intent later on


Pakistani, UK and Canada Sikhs have not complained. Only Indian pajeet fake Sikhs are raising this non issue.
Reported for being an insensitive kanjar
 
Last edited:
Sanctity of the religious places shall be ensured by the government. Seems to be some unintended mistake.
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
9,678
2
22,151
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sanctity of the religious places shall be ensured by the government. Seems to be some unintended mistake.
sir "Mistakes" like these happen at studios cinemas , parks, maals not at sacred religious sites . Our kanjar segment of society is completely disconnected with the religious sensitivities and its about time they face consequences for their "casual" approach to -------
 
sir "Mistakes" like these happen at studios cinemas , parks, maals not at sacred religious sites . Our kanjar segment of society is completely disconnected with the religious sensitivities and its about time they face consequences for their "casual" approach to -------
Agree with you. Actually Sikhs are relatively less sensitive on such issues, as compared to us Muslims. I experienced it, while visiting Nankana Sahib, for a few times.
 
What on earth are they thinking? People would be equally furious if they did that in a mosque. It’s a place of faith.
Issue the apology.
 
Pakistan and Pakistanis are just obbessed with entarrrrtanment showpiss i mean showbiz crap. Khanjar society we have become!
 
@Verve @fitpOsitive @TNT @Ace of Spades @SIPRA


The govt for being custodian of the sacred most Sikh site should offer an appolgy to the Sikh community for failing to stop kanjar khaana at their holiest place and must make sure every one visiting that place should follow the rules and cover their heads etc.


@Verve does this shoot event attract sec295A of ppc ?I say yes , we can figure out the intent later on




Reported for being an insensitive kanjar
We will be up in arms if some one have done thing like this in one of our own Holy sites. This is totally unacceptable and this is no accident its a cheap publicity and person must be charged. No one should be allowed to do the cheap stunts and play with someone religious feelings and utter the meaningless apology and get away with that. Gutter tik tokk is creeping into religion as well must be stopped and banned from our country.
 
