Sikh community angry over Kartaar pur fotoshoot

Pakistani brand under fire for ‘bare-headed’ model Kartarpur photoshoot

Posted: 29-Nov-2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago



Photo: Instagram

A Pakistani fashion brand Mannat has come under fire for what many people, especially Sikhs, have called an “objectionable and insensitive” photoshoot that appears to have taken place at the Kartarpur Gurdwara, a highly sacred place for the community.

​

The photos have since been removed from Instagram by both Mannat and the model, who is a “digital creator”.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, has called for action to be taken against those involved in the photoshoot.

According to reports by Indian media, Paramjit Singh Sarna, the former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, has called the photoshoot “highly objectionable” and said that it has “severely hurt” the Sikhs. He has called for written instructions in Urdu about Sikh “Maryada” to be placed around the premises.

“Instructions should be placed in Urdu and English for head-covering and about not showing your back to the holy site,” Paramjit said in a statement.

Mannat has, however, defended itself by stating that the shoot is not part of any of of its campaigns. “These pictures were provided to us by a third party (blogger) in which they were wearing our dress.”

Mannat went on to say: “However, we accept our mistake that we should not have posted this content and we apologise to every single person.”









To the p.r hungry kanjars across Pakistan and beyond plz limit your degeneracy infront of the camera or your living room , don't expose it to the rest.

If your parents or teachers forgot to instil some morals in your thick bratty skulls allow me to say the obvious



PLACES OF WORSHIP CARRY SANCTITY AND IT HURTS A WHOLE COMMUNITY'S FEELINGS WHEN YOU FLASH YOUR SEMI NAKED PHYSIQUES OR REVEAL YOUR UPBRINGING FOR WHATEVER REASON IN THERE



And to the resident Kanjars of pdf don't just start defending the people involved in this like the Wazir abad Masjid incident