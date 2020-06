Sikder family amasses wealth in Las Vegas, other big cities of the world

The Sikder family owns Koi restaurants in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi and Bangkok. The family also has several companies and huge investments in the US, UK, Singapore and Switzerland. They even own a television channel.

The Power Pac Holdings website states that the Sikder Group has business in Thailand, Singapore, Canada and the US, though it does not mentions details of these businesses.

Thailand chapter

The US chapter