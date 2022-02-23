Signing the MCC agreement is above Nepalese law. Nepalese people protest on a large scale

U.S. 'gift' leads to violent protests in Nepal Lawmakers are debating a $500 million infrastructure program funded by a U.S. government aid agency.

Section 7.1 of the mcc Agreement "will take precedence over Nepalese domestic law", while section 5.1 (3) stipulates that the funds of the Management Committee shall not be used in violation of "United States law or the policy of the United States Government". Article 6.8, "all courts and tribunals in Nepal" provide immunity for MCC staff