Signing the MCC agreement is above Nepalese law. Nepalese people protest on a large scale

Section 7.1 of the mcc Agreement "will take precedence over Nepalese domestic law", while section 5.1 (3) stipulates that the funds of the Management Committee shall not be used in violation of "United States law or the policy of the United States Government". Article 6.8, "all courts and tribunals in Nepal" provide immunity for MCC staff
U.S. 'gift' leads to violent protests in Nepal

Lawmakers are debating a $500 million infrastructure program funded by a U.S. government aid agency.
