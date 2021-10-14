Signing of defense cooperation agreement with France

Bangladesh and France emphasized trade, investment and defense cooperation to strengthen their bilateral cooperation. As part of this, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macho at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Tuesday. A diplomatic source from Paris gave this information about the meeting of the two top leaders in the first light yesterday.
According to sources, the two countries have signed a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation, which includes issues such as modern training as well as technology exchange to enhance the efficiency of Bangladesh's armed forces. In this connection, the possibility of the two countries moving to a new legal framework for defense cooperation cannot be ruled out, the concerned officials have hinted to this reporter.
Sources in Paris said that in order to take the Dhaka-Paris relationship to the next level, economic cooperation, especially trade, increased investment as well as defense cooperation. For a couple of years now, France has been raising the issue of defense cooperation with Bangladesh, especially the sale of fighter jets. French Defense Minister Florence Pearl came to Dhaka last year and requested Sheikh Hasina to sell Daso Rafale. Florence Pearl is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Paris on Wednesday. As a result, the issue of arms sales will also come up in that discussion.
During her five-day visit to Paris, French Defense Minister Florence Pearl will pay a courtesy call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In that discussion, the Minister of Defense of France will give priority to the sale of fighter jets (Rafale) to Bangladesh. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh will be accorded a reception in the Senate, the upper house of the French Parliament.
According to the draft schedule, a high-level delegation from the Movement of the Enterprise of France (MEDEF), one of the leading business organizations in France, will meet the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.
ফ্রান্সের সঙ্গে প্রতিরক্ষা সহযোগিতার সম্মতিপত্র সই
দুই শীর্ষ নেতার বৈঠক শেষে প্রচারিত যৌথ ঘোষণায় প্রতিরক্ষা ও নিরাপত্তা সহযোগিতার বিষয়টি গুরুত্বের সঙ্গে এসেছে। দুই দেশ প্রতিরক্ষা ও নিরাপত্তা সহযোগিতা বাড়াতে একমত হয়েছে। এ ক্ষেত্রে সহযোগিতা বাড়ানোর লক্ষ্য নিয়মিত আলোচনা ও প্রশিক্ষণের আয়োজন করা হবে। প্রয়োজনে সামর্থ্য অনুযায়ী একপক্ষের চাহিদা অনুযায়ী...
