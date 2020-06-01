Political cooperation and international humanitarian development: The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Greece have agreed to strengthen political dialogue and strategic consultations, and to increase consensus with regional and international issues of common interest .. The two governments also agreed to work jointly on international humanitarian projects and development initiatives and to enhance their cooperation in multilateral forums Trade, investment and tourism: The two governments will work to develop their economic relationship in order to enhance trade, investment and tourism relations between them, facilitate the exchange of experiences and information in all areas related to joint investment of common interest, support small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs, and develop business network structures that encourage cooperation, such as incubators Business and clusters, and measures to enhance capacity-building and promotion of entrepreneurship in both countries Culture: In recognition of the importance of enhancing mutual knowledge and understanding of the cultural heritage of both countries, the two governments will work to enhance cooperation in the field of cultural creative industries, with a focus on architecture, design, performing arts, fine arts, cinema, literature, publications, and cooperation between museums and cultural institutions Energy: The two governments will strengthen their energy partnership, in the fields of energy transformation, petrochemicals, sustainable and clean energy, in addition to exchanging knowledge, skills and technical expertise Digital and government services: The two governments will enhance their cooperation with regard to digital activities and government services, with a focus on government accelerators, smart services, government performance, innovation and excellence, strategic vision, planning, and strategy management Food and Agriculture: The two governments will enhance their cooperation in the areas of food, agriculture and fisheries, in addition to promoting related projects and partnerships to promote their common food security strategies and goals Defense: The two governments also affirmed their readiness to expand defense cooperation and explore new possibilities in this field, with the aim of effectively addressing common challenges that threaten peace, security and stability at the regional and global levels

But the most important among these agreements is the financing agreement, design, development, construction and joint sale of combat naval parts of the Corvettes category (combat parts with a displacement of 600 - 2900 tons), which will be of a new design to cover the needs of both countries.

Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Republic of Greece, witnessed the conclusion of an agreement declaring the strategic partnership between the two countries.A memorandum for cooperation in the field of foreign and defense policies was also signed.=========================================================2016 newsActivating the joint defense agreement between Egypt and Greece to protect the special economic zones ,, joint agreements in the field of armor and building naval vessels ,, joint naval and air maneuvers inSeveral important agreements that were concluded between the two sides highlight the strength of the relations between the two sides, and the substantial military alliance, which resulted in strategic effects in the entire Mediterranean region.Of course, for the exclusive information obtained by the Greek news agencies, it was agreed between the two sides on the following:Initially, with regard to the area of armor, the two sides agreed to a contract for Egypt to purchase 90 BMP-1 armored vehicles from the Greek army stock, but after they were re-equipped and converted from an Infantry Fighting Vehicle IFV to a vehicle carrying mortar mortars. Vehicle, by the Greek company ELVO (known as Elliniki Viomihania Ohimaton or the Greek Company for producing, assembling, supporting, maintaining and overhauling tanks, armored vehicles and Greek army vehicles (produced Leopard 2A6 tanks, Kentaurus and Leonidas-2 armored vehicles), and the value The contract is € 5 million.But the matter did not stop there. Rather, the Egyptian side submitted a request to develop, maintain and overhaul an important part of its armored vehicles with the ELVO company. It is considered to be on top alongside other companies in the region. It is worth noting that, at the end of May 2015, the Egyptian Ministry of Defense had signed a Preliminary Agreement with the Greek Company in the field of armor development and overhaul.The Egyptian-Greek Industrial Day Forum, which was held for the first time in Egypt, with the participation of the Greek defense ministers and the Egyptian counterpart, and the Egyptian military production took place on Thursday, September 22, 2016, in the presence of representatives of 11 Greek companies in the field of military industries and representatives of 11 Greek companies in the field of military industries and representatives of the National Authority for Military Production, the Arab Organization for Industrialization and the International Arab Optics Company to discuss cooperation In the field of defense industries between the two sides; Its effectiveness was made possible by the excellent work of the Deputy Director General of the General Directorate for Defense Investment and Armaments of the Greek Army, Lieutenant-General Kyriacos Kyriakidis, who was responsible for the contacts between the Egyptian and Greek military industries. It is also one of the main liaison elements between military industries delegations of both sides.What is worth noting is that both countries are moving towards the level of a military alliance and not merely an alliance at an unclear level or cooperation of friendship. This became evident from the first moment when the Greek Minister of Defense stepped on the land of Cairo, with this amount of attention given to him by the Egyptian side, who surprised his accompanying delegation, which is almost equal to the level of reception for the head of a large state.What was announced is what Greek news agencies obtained, and there are many other agreements between the two sides that were made without announcement and were discussed during the closed meeting between the Greek Minister of Defense and the Egyptian Minister of Defense and Military Production .. The issue is much bigger than what some imagine and reaches the level of a complete military and strategic alliance.Greece has a cruise missile project in two versions, air-to-surface and surface-to-surface, the first with a range of 300-500 km and the second with a range of 800 km. The project was temporarily stopped due to the economic crisis and that required a partnership with another party, So similar to the Russian Boyan in the bombing missions from the sea, you need the naval version 800 km, and the Rafale + Mirage-2k need Makedon 300-500 km air to ground cruise missile.