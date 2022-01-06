Signing extradition, defense and FIR treaties with Singapore



Signing extradition, defense and FIR treaties with Singapore The deal with Singapore can be another diplomatic scoop for the President to strengthen his credentials, especially now that Indonesia assumes the Group of 20 presidency, as he shows how to resolve complicated disputes amicably.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo shakes hands with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after delivering a joint press conference on the ASEAN Leaders Gathering at Sofitel Nusa Dua, Bali on Oct. 11. (Antara/Puspa Perwitasari)Kornelius Purba (The Jakarta Post)PREMIUMJakarta ● Mon, January 3 2022In an afternoon meeting after Christmas, a senior government official told me that Indonesia and Singapore would soon sign three historic deals after lengthy negotiations on the politically sensitive matters: the Flight Information Region (FIR), the defense cooperation and the extradition treaty.The FIR agreement is the new element, as the two other agreements were first agreed upon by the two countries in 2007. Later this month, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is expected to host Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for their annual retreat, most likely in Batam, Riau Islands.This can be another diplomatic scoop for the President to strengthen his credentials, especially now that Indonesia assumes the Group of 20 presidency, as he shows how to resolve complicated disputes amicably.