Significant drop in defence budget 2023

Government has announced an 11 percent increase in defence budget compared to 2022.
But this increase is in PKR.
Since last year PKR has devalued so much against USD that in dollar terms defence budget has fallen from 7.5 billion USD in 2022 to 6 4 billion USD this year.
A decrease of about 1 billion USD.
In 2022 PKR 1530 Billion were allocated to defence . Dollar was 204.
Today 1804 billion PKR have been allocated to defence. Dollar is 286.
That's 6.4 billion USD.
Meaning a billion USD less this year for Psycho Munir
 
These duffer generals will cause degradation of defense preparedness in next 3 -5 years of things done improve considerably... in my openion all responsible for economic degradation should get capital punishment
 
Government has announced an 11 percent increase in defence budget compared to 2022.
But this increase is in PKR.
Since last year PKR has devalued so much against USD that in dollar terms defence budget has fallen from 9.5 billion USD in 2022 to 6 4 billion USD this year.
A decrease of about 2 billion USD
If much/most of the budget is used for salaries, pensions, allowances, expenses incurred in PKR, as is likely, it doesn't matter much. Only the part that is sensitive to imports is affected.
 
Since last year PKR has devalued so much against USD that in dollar terms defence budget has fallen from 9.5 billion USD in 2022 to 6 4 billion USD this year.
A decrease of about 2 billion USD
A decrease of about 2 billion USD
Thats a drop of 3.1 billion usd. Who needs enemies when you Generals like Bajwa and whisky Munira.
 

