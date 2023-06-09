Significant drop in defence budget 2023

Government has announced an 11 percent increase in defence budget compared to 2022.

But this increase is in PKR.

Since last year PKR has devalued so much against USD that in dollar terms defence budget has fallen from 7.5 billion USD in 2022 to 6 4 billion USD this year.

A decrease of about 1 billion USD.

In 2022 PKR 1530 Billion were allocated to defence . Dollar was 204.

Today 1804 billion PKR have been allocated to defence. Dollar is 286.

That's 6.4 billion USD.

Meaning a billion USD less this year for Psycho Munir