Significant Development Regarding PayPal Is Expected In The Next Two Weeks-Secretory Nisam Nawaz

PayPal will help Pakistan to boost online economy of the country.

Pakistan’s 25 million and plus users are facing common problem of unavailable PayPal services to them.

The current government of Pakistan is very close to bring PayPal to the country.

PayPal and other payment gateways will soon be introduced in Pakistan- Government

PayPal is coming