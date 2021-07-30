What's new

Significant decline in triple talaq cases after law against it came into effect: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

There has been a significant decline in triple talaq cases after the law against the practice came into effect and Muslim women across the country have overwhelmingly welcomed the legislation, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday.

His remarks came on the eve of ‘Muslim Women’s Rights Day’ that is observed across the country on August 1 to celebrate the enactment of the law against the social evil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government enacted the law on August 1, 2019 that has made the practice of instant triple talaq a criminal offense.


There is a significant decline in triple talaq cases after the law came into effect, Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement.

Muslim women across the country have overwhelmingly welcomed this law, he said.

Different organisations across the country will observe August 1 as ‘Muslim Women Rights Day’.


Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Naqvi will attend a programme in New Delhi to observe ‘Muslim Women Rights Day’ on Sunday.


The Modi government has strengthened the “self-reliance, self-respect and self-confidence” of the Muslim women in the country and protected their constitutional, fundamental and democratic rights by bringing the law against triple talaq, Naqvi said.

The article is repeating 3 sentences in different order for each of the paragraph.

No data whatsoever provided for the claim.

How messed up is India?
 
The article is repeating 3 sentences in different order for each of the paragraph.

No data whatsoever provided for the claim.

How messed up is India?
I found another one but it's dated in 2020.

About 82 per cent decline in triple talaq cases since law enacted by Modi govt: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

In an article 'Triple Talaq -- Big Reform, Better Result' which was posted by Press Information Bureau, Naqvi said triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat was neither Islamic nor legal, but the social evil was still given "political patronage" by "merchants of votes".
Regardless, do you want India to continue with Triple Talaq?
 
I found another one but it's dated in 2020.

About 82 per cent decline in triple talaq cases since law enacted by Modi govt: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

In an article 'Triple Talaq -- Big Reform, Better Result' which was posted by Press Information Bureau, Naqvi said triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat was neither Islamic nor legal, but the social evil was still given "political patronage" by "merchants of votes".
Regardless, do you want India to continue with Triple Talaq?
So there's no data out there to legislate in any which way and legislative measures are taken on pure whims or popular opinions?

I don't want India to continue. It's past sell date
 
So there's no data out there to legislate in any which way and legislative measures are taken on pure whims or popular opinions?

I don't want India to continue. It's past sell date
He has clearly mentioned that there's been an 82% decrease. Maybe they just didn't post the data in that article, I have no idea.

By the way, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is the Minority Affairs Minister.
I don't want India to continue. It's past sell date
Why?😥
 
He has clearly mentioned that there's been an 82% decrease. Maybe they just didn't post the data in that article, I have no idea.
Its easy to make up numbers in India. Maybe 82 is his favourite number. Superstitions dictate much of daily routine of an Indian.
Why?😥
Why not? It's imperative for human development in the region otherwise you would end up in one of the Indian stats for no apparent gain for your ownself.
 
Its easy to make up numbers in India. Maybe 82 is his favourite number. Superstitions dictate much of daily routine of an Indian.
Aap ispe kya kahu mai?😑
Why not? It's imperative for human development in the region otherwise you would end up in one of the Indian stats for no apparent gain for your ownself.
How so?
So there's no data out there to legislate in any which way and legislative measures are taken on pure whims or popular opinions?
It's based on constitutional legislation.

In December 2017, citing the Supreme Court judgment and cases of triple talaq in India,[4] the government introduced The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017.[5] The bill proposed to make triple talaq in any form—spoken, in writing, or by electronic means—illegal and void. Punishment for breach of the law was proposed to include up to three years imprisonment for the husband pronouncing triple talaq.[5] The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament of India, on the same day,[6] but was stalled by the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house.[7]

The bill was reintroduced and passed by the Lok Sabha and by the Rajya Sabha in July 2019.[8][9] Consequently, the bill received assent of the President of India. The act also entitles an aggrieved woman to demand a maintenance for her dependent children.[10] It was subsequently notified as law in the same month. The acts stands to be retrospectively effective from 19 September 2018.[11]

Aap ispe kya kahu mai?😑
Write the newspaper an email threatening to refute the numbers in the court. Then settle it out of court. Kuch laxmi puja karlo isi bahane.
How so
A more direct distribution of resource will focus on alleviating human condition.

Otherwise it's all gonna get spent chasing two front dream.
It's based on constitutional legislation.

In December 2017, citing the Supreme Court judgment and cases of triple talaq in India,[4] the government introduced The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017.[5] The bill proposed to make triple talaq in any form—spoken, in writing, or by electronic means—illegal and void. Punishment for breach of the law was proposed to include up to three years imprisonment for the husband pronouncing triple talaq.[5] The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament of India, on the same day,[6] but was stalled by the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house.[7]

The bill was reintroduced and passed by the Lok Sabha and by the Rajya Sabha in July 2019.[8][9] Consequently, the bill received assent of the President of India. The act also entitles an aggrieved woman to demand a maintenance for her dependent children.[10] It was subsequently notified as law in the same month. The acts stands to be retrospectively effective from 19 September 2018.[11]
So only Muslims are getting married or divorced in India?

Or you can't force people of other faith to stay married? It's because that they fight back?
 
