Significant decline in triple talaq cases after law against it came into effect: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

KedarT said: He has clearly mentioned that there's been an 82% decrease. Maybe they just didn't post the data in that article, I have no idea. Click to expand...

Its easy to make up numbers in India. Maybe 82 is his favourite number. Superstitions dictate much of daily routine of an Indian.Why not? It's imperative for human development in the region otherwise you would end up in one of the Indian stats for no apparent gain for your ownself.