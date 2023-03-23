Sign this petition to kick out this rat from London !

This is what the petition actually says, there is no mention of anyone being kicked out, given that a conviction by a Pakistani court is not valid in the UK:
We want the Government to identify and sanction any individuals from Pakistan, particularly politicians, that are involved in illegal activities, such as corruption or money laundering.
We want the Government to take immediate action by introducing sanction against any individuals from Pakistan guilty of illegal activities such as corruption and money laundering. It is widely reported that many individuals connected with Pakistan have obtained funds by illegal methods and invest it outside of their country, such as in the UK. The UK must not be a shelter for corrupt Pakistani politicians who flee to the UK, especially when they have been convicted by the courts of Pakistan.
