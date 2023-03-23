What's new

Sign this petition to kick out this rat from London !

Click on petition link:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638925919908659203
This is what the petition actually says, there is no mention of anyone being kicked out, given that a conviction by a Pakistani court is not valid in the UK:

We want the Government to identify and sanction any individuals from Pakistan, particularly politicians, that are involved in illegal activities, such as corruption or money laundering.

We want the Government to take immediate action by introducing sanction against any individuals from Pakistan guilty of illegal activities such as corruption and money laundering. It is widely reported that many individuals connected with Pakistan have obtained funds by illegal methods and invest it outside of their country, such as in the UK. The UK must not be a shelter for corrupt Pakistani politicians who flee to the UK, especially when they have been convicted by the courts of Pakistan.

At 10,000 signatures, government will respond to this petition

At 100,000 signatures, this petition will be considered for debate in Parliament

 
good luck with that! About 25% of british economy is based on crooks robbers oligarchs and fugitives taking shelter there with their ill gotten loot. The biggest money laundering center is London.
 

