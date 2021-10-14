What's new

Sign of becoming supa powa, In Global Hunger Index, 2021, India's position has come down to 101

Dungeness said:
Bollywood will take care of all their problems, hunger or mental breakdown. India is in good hands!
2020 supa powa India ranks 101 in 2021 Global Hunger Index, 30 places behind Myanmar which has civil unrest and under western sanctions for more than 30 years?

25 place behind Bangladesh, also Bangladesh has higher GDP per capital than supa powa

wow, just wow :rofl:
 
Dungeness said:
Bollywood will take care of all their problems, hunger or mental breakdown. India is in good hands!
You have to ask Chinese women to stay away from cheap Bollywood influence. Very infectious, like a drug! :-)

Bollywood has nothing common with classical Indian/Pakistani culture - it is a cheap bastardization of culture.

Dungeness said:
Bollywood will take care of all their problems, hunger or mental breakdown. India is in good hands!
Still some educated people like Mr. Swain left on India, but they are powerless against these uneducated bhakts ruling by terror. The govt. is after people like Ashok swain so much, he had to leave. He teaches at Uppsala University in Sweden now.

en.wikipedia.org

Ashok Swain - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
