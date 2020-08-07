Sight Diagnostics has raised $ 71 million for a blood test device August 6, 2020 Has developed a desktop device based on 20 patents and performs a comprehensive laboratory blood test in just two minutes. Since receiving FDA approval in late 2019, more than 1,000 systems have been ordered from it Tel Aviv's Sight Diagnostics has raised $ 71 million from Koch Disruptive Technologies, Longliv Ventures and OurCrowd. In total, since its inception in 2011, all of the company's capital raising has totaled approximately $ 124 million. Sight-Diagnostic is the first company to receive FDA approval for comprehensive blood tests (Complete Blood Count - CBC) using a blood drop sample from the finger. The company's flagship device, the Sight OLO, performs a comprehensive blood test within minutes. The blood test system is based on optical technologies for microscopic imaging of the blood, blood sampling treatment technologies and algorithms based on artificial intelligence. The blood sample is taken using a digital microscope that produces 1,000 different images of the sample, taken using acupuncture or intravenous. The images are analyzed by an artificial intelligence-based algorithm that automatically provides identification and calculation of different blood cell types and anomalous effects in the blood. Lab on the doctor's desk Today, the device provides results for the detection and measurement of 19 different parameters, such as blood counts, hemoglobin (proteins), platelets, lymphocytes to detect the activity of the immune system and more. This is the most common test in the health system, and one of the first that any doctor performs. However, despite this, the situation today requires a long and complex process, which involves taking blood, sending it to a remote laboratory and receiving the answer after a long time. The company's first product, Parasight, detects malaria through blood tests, and is still used to perform a million tests in 24 countries. To support the artificial intelligence software, the company has accumulated a database of blood images with a total volume of 0.5 petabytes, which is used to improve the results of the device and to search for additional parameters that the system can detect and measure. The company's co-founder and CEO, Yossi Pollak, said the new capital raising would allow the company to expand its operations in the United States, and expand the applications of artificial intelligence-based diagnostic technology to an additional range of diseases. Collaboration with Pfizer Since the company received marketing approval from the FDA in late 2019, it has signed agreements with distributors and healthcare organizations to supply more than 1,000 testing systems. At the same time, it is working in collaboration with Pfizer, in order to support treatments of various kinds. The system has been installed in a number of hospitals in the United States that treat Corona patients, including Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer. The company was founded by CEO Yossi Polak, a Talpiot graduate who spent several years as a mathematician in the field of image processing at Mobilai, and by Dr. Daniel Levner, an expert in biomedical engineering, who currently serves as chairman of the company's scientific consulting committee. Employs about 100 employees, and its technology is protected by 8 registered patents and another 12 patents that are in the process of being filed. Share via Whatsapp https://techtime.co.il/2020/08/06/sight-diagnostics/