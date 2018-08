Sierra Leone: Chinese vessel caught illegally fishing

Commodore Sallieu Kanu, the head of Sierra Leone's navy, said the boat was first intercepted on Thursday night by local fishermen after they came under attack.

“Local fishermen chased and boarded the Chinese vessel having repeatedly come under attack by illegal fishing trawlers which destroyed their nets,” he told Freetown Radio Democracy.

“Once they boarded, they were allegedly offered a bribe by the Chinese crew, which they refused. They called on the navy and our boats sprang into action and brought the vessel and crew ashore.”

Two Chinese and one Korean vessel were arrested for infringements of Sierra Leone’s fishing laws, including using illegal fishing nets, and a lack of required paperwork and authorization.

Sierra Leone’s fishing sector employs an estimated 36,000 people.



Annually, Sierra Leone is losing an estimated $50 million to illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, added the report.