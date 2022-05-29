Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, aged 28.

WinterFangs
Oct 22, 2019
Honestly this is very shocking, I never listen to desi/punjabi Music, but I always heard about him, such a shock. Rest in peace.
Its a sad thing , may he rest in peace .Punjab has gone to the dogs, promote more drugs and gun culture and you get this level of lawlessness.
AAP finishing off their political opponents after withdrawing securityNews reports are saying that the Punjab government withdrew and toned down security for him a couple hours before he was shot dead, yeah this is definitely a hit.
