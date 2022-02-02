What's new

Sick Nawaz Sharif", who went to London for treatment visits a factory in Nelson

Dalit

Dalit

Didn't Imran Khan approve Nawaz Sharif's departure to the UK? MI6 is now very happy to transform Nawaz into another Altaf.
 
AZ1

AZ1

Dalit said:
Didn't Imran Khan approve Nawaz Sharif's departure to the UK? MI6 is now very happy to transform Nawaz into another Altaf.
Court gave order to Imran khan how can he deny the court order?

RealNapster said:
Kia ye factory tooty hue Dil jhoorte Hy ?
nawaz sharif ne apney bacho ko paigham pohchanay ke liye court ka sahara lia hai ke mera dil toot hoa hai

"2nd marriage ki ijazat do"
 
Dalit

Dalit

AZ1 said:
Court gave order to Imran khan how can he deny the court order?


nawaz sharif ne apney bacho ko paigham pohchanay ke liye court ka sahara lia hai ke mera dil toot hoa hai

"2nd marriage ki ijazat do"
This should have been a state matter. The court shouldn't rule on matters that are related to state security.
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

Meanwhile this is what the patwari's were busy posting everywhere for last few months :lol:

Nawaz Sharif's rumoured return to Pakistan sparks another debate

Amid the country's already tense political environment with the government and Opposition defending their viewpoints, a new heated debate has erupted over the rumours of PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's possible return to Pakistan ahead of the next general elections. PML-N...
defence.pk

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
 
