Sick Nawaz Sharif", who went to London for treatment visits a factory in Nelson

Lol why was he visiting this factory in the first place?
Court gave order to Imran khan how can he deny the court order?Didn't Imran Khan approve Nawaz Sharif's departure to the UK? MI6 is now very happy to transform Nawaz into another Altaf.
nawaz sharif ne apney bacho ko paigham pohchanay ke liye court ka sahara lia hai ke mera dil toot hoa hai
"Jub dil he toot geya
Hum jee kay keya karain gay"
Court gave order to Imran khan how can he deny the court order?
nawaz sharif ne apney bacho ko paigham pohchanay ke liye court ka sahara lia hai ke mera dil toot hoa hai
"2nd marriage ki ijazat do"
We all know but this is what happened.This should have been a state matter. The court shouldn't rule on matters that are related to state security.
We all know but this is what happened.
Wese yeh news anchors bhi mast tapa tap NS ki mheeti mheeti leh Rahe hein