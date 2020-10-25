sick man of South Asia : Mercedes-Benz delivers 550 cars during Navratri, Dussehra

What's new

Mercedes-Benz delivers 550 cars during Navratri, Dussehra

JNUite

Sep 13, 2020
Updated : October 26, 2020 02:57 PM IST
The festive season deliveries in the Delhi-NCR region stood at 175 units and there is an anticipation of strong demand for upcoming Diwali and Dhanteras period, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.
The deliveries were in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi NCR and other Northern markets.
German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday said it delivered 550 cars during Navratri and Dussehra thus driving into a robust festive season.

The deliveries were in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi NCR and other Northern markets.
The festive season deliveries in the Delhi-NCR region stood at 175 units and there is an anticipation of strong demand for upcoming Diwali and Dhanteras period, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

Commenting on the performance, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said, "the festive season this year has begun on a very strong note and we are glad to witness this positive customer sentiment."

He further said, "this impressive number of deliveries makes us confident of a good festive season and firmly underlines the trust and confidence that luxury car buyers have on Mercedes-Benz brand and products."

On the outlook, he said, "we are confident of further driving this momentum for the rest of the festive period and the quarter. We have an exciting quarter ahead of us with new product introductions and it will remain our endeavor to keep exciting the market and continuing the recovery of sales for the rest of the year."

Protest_again

Wait till 1st November, I'll show them what this sick man of south asia consumes. Lol.
 
Leishangthem

JackFell said:
India has 1 billion + people, a few hundred Mercedes cars does not mean it is prosperous. China likely has that many cars delivered per day
also the rare benz models seen in india are cheap and old variants.
 
JackFell

Leishangthem said:
also the rare benz models seen in india are cheap and old varients.
Indians always live in denial of the ground reality, it is actually quite sad. Their government gives them crumbs of cake to boost their ego through nuclear weapons and space missions but otherwise the country is in a dire state, whereas China's development has been far more holistic and widespread
 
Protest_again

JackFell said:
India has 1 billion + people, a few hundred Mercedes cars does not mean it is prosperous. China likely has that many cars delivered per day
Now South Asia also includes China? When did that happen? And being called sick man shouldn't it mean others are healthy and be able to afford some of these. I mean a country that boasts about having better GDP percapita than us (we being sick and all) in the region buys 3000 new cars a year. And the sick man of South Asia bought 297000 cars in September (1 month). India in this quarter bought 50 million smart phones while truly emerging country bought less than 7 million smartphone a year. You tell me under what metric are we sick man?
 
JackFell

Protest_again said:
Now South Asia also includes China? When did that happen? And being called sick man shouldn't it mean others are healthy and be able to afford some of these. I mean a country that boasts about having better GDP percapita than us (we being sick and all) in the region buys 3000 new cars a year. And the sick man of South Asia bought 297000 cars in September (1 month). India in this quarter bought 50 million smart phones while truly emerging country bought less than 7 million smartphone a year. You tell me under what metric are we sick man?
Are you talking about China here? I am pretty confident car sales in China will outstrip those in India.
 
Protest_again

JackFell said:
Are you talking about China here? I am pretty confident car sales in China will outstrip those in India.
South Asia doesn't include China. If you do not know that, then you should disengage right now. This thread is about India being called Sick man of South Asia.
 
JackFell

Protest_again said:
South Asia doesn't include China. If you do not know that, then you should disengage right now. This thread is about India being called Sick man of South Asia.
Which country were you talking about buying 3000 cars a year?
 
JNUite

JackFell said:
India has 1 billion + people, a few hundred Mercedes cars does not mean it is prosperous. China likely has that many cars delivered per day
There numbers of Mercedes cars sold in a week time of Navratri, Dussehra and so not around the year. Also does China is part south Asia so bring in China into the discussion?
 
terry5

Wow as many as any European airport terminal

go India soon you will receive more than Heathrow airport rents out daily
 
