How hard it is for a highway to pierce through 2km high mountains?

A map of the elevation in the area. The highest point on the left mountainous area is above 5,000 meters, while the plain on the right is only 500 meters above sea level. /CGTN Photo

A total of 40,000 LED lights were installed in the tunnels to keep the drivers focused. /Chinanews.com Photo‍

Road restored after landslide /Chinanews.com Photo



Huang Bing talks with CCTV reporters by the highway. /Screenshot from CCTV