The renowned actress Deepika Padukone visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Tuesday evening to show solidarity with the students.Some people praised her bravery, while others criticized her, saying that she was doing this to promote her upcoming movie ‘Chhapak’.The actress visited JNU at 7:45pm and stayed on the campus for 10 minutes. She left without saying anything. The woman became a topic of discussion in both the countries, India and Pakistan. In those ten minutes, Deepika also met with JNU Student Union’s president Aishe Ghosh.DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor also made a tweet on the matter.