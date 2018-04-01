What's new

Sialkot incident: a counter-narrative

IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

Salaam

I'm not one for posting such videos but I found this video by Engineer Mohammad Ali Mirza very important and felt it covered the issue from many different angles both religious and political. Especially in the context of Pakistan and Pakistani society.

The most important bit in it, imho, is the evidence from Quran and the Authentic Sunnah that he presents to counter the usual narrative of the types involved in this incident.

The solution to this problem that plagues us is not in enlightened moderation or such ideas that have nothing to do with the issue. The solution is found with the text of Quran and the words Mohammad pbuh whose honour these people claim to want to protect.

The solution is in understanding the nature of the problem first and finding a counter narrative that is appropriate.

I believe the main points mentioned in this video along with the text from Quran and Sunnah with references should be broadcast and run as a campaign that runs for years. Our school curriculum should have these points incorporated in it.

A modern state cannot run if random mobs are murdering people based on whatever their hearts desire with presenting proper proof.

Something has to be done if our direction is to improve for the better.


 
