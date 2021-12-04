Log in
Sialkot Businessmen Come Together To Pay Tribute & Honour The Sri Lankan Manager!
Thread starter
Windjammer
Start date
25 minutes ago
Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,705
170
134,843
Country
Location
25 minutes ago
#1
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,544
0
9,220
Country
Location
1 minute ago
#2
gotta love business man of pak they do really care about their bussiness being affected not about the sri lankan manager he can be replaced but you got to keep up reputation so buy flowers and take a cheesy photo.
