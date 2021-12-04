What's new

Sialkot Businessmen Come Together To Pay Tribute & Honour The Sri Lankan Manager!

Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,544
0
9,220
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
gotta love business man of pak they do really care about their bussiness being affected not about the sri lankan manager he can be replaced but you got to keep up reputation so buy flowers and take a cheesy photo.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom