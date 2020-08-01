Siachen conflict: To be or not to be

Hakikat ve Hikmet
The IA Chief has recently signaled to Pak for the mutual troops withdrawal from Siachen provided Pak accepts the Indian claims. Now, it itself shows India has had a bite on what more it can swallow with by awakening the “sleeping giant”. Interestingly, all of her “adventures” are resulting in “diminishing returns” – the principal ones pertaining to China.
What’ll Pak do now? Will she go for it?
Pros:
Bottom-line: The current Pak Chief is a lucky fellow. The next one will be luckier.
Gorelim MEVLA neyler
Neylerse guzel eyler
Let’s see what MEVLA has in store for us*
Whatever it is HE renders it auspicious
*Ehl-i Iman
