Siachen conflict: To be or not to be

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Nov 14, 2015
The IA Chief has recently signaled to Pak for the mutual troops withdrawal from Siachen provided Pak accepts the Indian claims. Now, it itself shows India has had a bite on what more it can swallow with by awakening the “sleeping giant”. Interestingly, all of her “adventures” are resulting in “diminishing returns” – the principal ones pertaining to China.

What’ll Pak do now? Will she go for it?

Pros:
  • Go for more negotiation for a more favorable outcome.
  • Reduce the cost in lives and coffers.
  • This may make room for more negotiation for the IOK.
  • Give a good mark-up to the Western audience for Pak's geo-economic strategies.
Cons:
  • Trust a snake before an Indian.
  • Don’t disturb the enemy while she’s downhill and the friend uphill.
  • India can’t disturb CPEC via Siachen any longer.
  • Let Indian forces’ commitments get bigger and stretch further.

Bottom-line: The current Pak Chief is a lucky fellow. The next one will be luckier.


Gorelim MEVLA neyler
Neylerse guzel eyler

Let’s see what MEVLA has in store for us*
Whatever it is HE renders it auspicious

*Ehl-i Iman
 
Sep 10, 2020
Pakistan should agree for a mutual withdrawal once Indian troops leave siachen Pakistan captures all of siachen before Indians can even make sense of the situation. Do what they did to us in the 80s rn. We should make a joint pak China base in siachen so Indians won’t dare attack it then.
Or Pakistan should only accept Indias claim on siachen if it’s ready to give us Kargil or a more strategic area that overlooks supply lines to siachen because once india settles it’s disputes with China it’s going to attack us once again. Rn the enemy is weak we need to take full advantage of the situation and slowly start the process of liberating Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
 
