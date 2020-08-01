Siachen conflict: To be or not to be

Pakistan should agree for a mutual withdrawal once Indian troops leave siachen Pakistan captures all of siachen before Indians can even make sense of the situation. Do what they did to us in the 80s rn. We should make a joint pak China base in siachen so Indians won’t dare attack it then.

Or Pakistan should only accept Indias claim on siachen if it’s ready to give us Kargil or a more strategic area that overlooks supply lines to siachen because once india settles it’s disputes with China it’s going to attack us once again. Rn the enemy is weak we need to take full advantage of the situation and slowly start the process of liberating Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.