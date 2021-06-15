Shusha Declaration: A new alliance is rising

Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations signed between Azerbaijan, Turkey reflects directions of mutual co-op.
Some of details that was announced:
- All measures will be taken so that Azerbaijan does not face a disaster like Karabakh again. These measures will include all kinds of military instruments.
- Likewise, an attack on Turkey will be considered as an attack on Azerbaijan.
- This is the official declaration of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Alliance.
- Azerbaijan and Turkey will combine their efforts to further develop cooperation between the Turkey's and Azerbaijani Turkish diasporas, to take steps together in the face of the general problems they are exposed to, and to show continuous solidarity.
- Azerbaijan and Turkey will encourage the coordination of diaspora activity and mutual support in the announcement of the historical facts regarding the promotion of the countries of the Parties and the protection of their national interests to the world public.
- Baykar will establish an UCV factory in Azerbaijan. Some of Turkey's defense industry capabilities will be shifted to Azerbaijan.
- Mutual contribution to the development of defense industry technologies
- Security Councils (NSC) of the two countries will hold joint meetings.
- Cooperation in cyber security
- Socar and TPAO will conduct joint hydrocarbon exploration in third countries. Strengthening the leading role of Turkey and Azerbaijan in the implementation of the Strategic Southern Gas Corridor.
- Turkey will open consulate general in Shusha.
- Joint action to normalize life in areas liberated from occupation
- TOKİ will take an active role in the reconstruction of Karabakh.
- Further development of transit-transportation potential in Turkey-Azerbaijan sections of international transport corridors and ensuring free movement of products The trade volume with the Zangezur corridor will be increased to 25 billion.
- Creation of multiple logistics infrastructures with the construction of the Nakhchivan-Kars railway
- and some other headlines about economy, trade, cultural relations
Thank you Pashinyan, for all of your efforts, so let's celebrate it...