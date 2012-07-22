What's new

shuold bilioners should exist?

Menthol

Menthol

USA system: Billionaire! And only billionaires can do a big thing because they have the money. The downside is inequality.

EU system: Socialist Capitalist, they have a more equal society, but hardly able to do big things.

China system: The billionaire is the government and government supported businessmen. They can have equality to the masses at the same time do big things.
 
inequality isnt aproblem the bilioners create there welth of making the planet better place im happy there are bilioners
 
No. No man earns that amount of wealth, its acquired through the exploitation of others. Unfair wages, bullying out competitors, special treatment from governments.

If Amazon want to start up in your country they will get every benefit.

If you want to start up from scratch, you won't get tax breaks and 100 year leases on land for a single dollar.

I don't have a problem with the acquisition of wealth, but governments must be fair with small and medium businesses and they also need to tax wealth.
 
No. No man earns that amount of wealth, its acquired through the exploitation of others. Unfair wages, bullying out competitors, special treatment from governments.

If Amazon want to start up in your country they will get every benefit.

If you want to start up from scratch, you won't get tax breaks and 100 year leases on land for a single dollar.

I don't have a problem with the acquisition of wealth, but governments must be fair with small and medium businesses and they also need to tax wealth.
you wrong amazon give jobs to 85000 people no one force them to work for amazon
 
