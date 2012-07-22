shuold bilioners should exist?

No. No man earns that amount of wealth, its acquired through the exploitation of others. Unfair wages, bullying out competitors, special treatment from governments.



If Amazon want to start up in your country they will get every benefit.



If you want to start up from scratch, you won't get tax breaks and 100 year leases on land for a single dollar.



I don't have a problem with the acquisition of wealth, but governments must be fair with small and medium businesses and they also need to tax wealth.