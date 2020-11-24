Shukrayaan-1: India's proposed Venus mission attracts international payload proposals.

Maira La said: Using foreign aid money to launch low quality space missions when the money could be spent on helping 53% of Indians who still $hit in the open. Truly pathetic. Click to expand...

They are paying for the payloads not offering aid.

It is not foreign aid. Plus India is already open defecation free. Yes it was and is a problem in the subcontinent but we worked on it and now everyone has basic sanitation.It is not foreign funded, the French have shown interest only recently.Yes, they (ISRO) are going to send a French (maybe other countries payloads too in future).It was initially planned to be a solo mission with Indian payload but now it will be carrying a French payload as well for the same purpose, Studying Venus’s atmosphere.