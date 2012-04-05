What's new

Showtime! Robot dogs have become one of the most eye-catching items at the China International Fair

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Windjammer Showtime Karachi Pakistan Air Force 17
Norwegian It’s showtime: Half a million electorates decide fate of NA-19, Haripur today! Pakistani Siasat 66
F-22Raptor It's Showtime for Pluto; Prepare to Be Amazed by NASA Flyby Americas 0
batmannow TTP wants ‘free peace zone’ for talks , showtime here we go! Pakistan's Internal Security 6
S_O_C_O_M ***Showtime Boxing: Amir Khan & Carlos Molina - December 15th Members Club 51
Nishan_101 Showtime for commercial spaceflight at hand Military Forum 0
HaMoTZeMaS Turkey's Robot Factory Technology & Science 0
beijingwalker China unveils terrifying high-tech robot soldiers in chilling military video Military Forum 0
T CyberBoat-330 Is A Surprising Russia-Iran Collaboration On A Robot For Shallow Seas Iranian Defence Forum 0
Zarvan Featured British army selects Jacobs to develop devices of robot able to cross water in hostile territory Land Warfare 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top