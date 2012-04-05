Showtime! Robot dogs have become one of the most eye-catching items at the China International Fair

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Showtime Karachi
|Pakistan Air Force
|17
|It’s showtime: Half a million electorates decide fate of NA-19, Haripur today!
|Pakistani Siasat
|66
|It's Showtime for Pluto; Prepare to Be Amazed by NASA Flyby
|Americas
|0
|TTP wants ‘free peace zone’ for talks , showtime here we go!
|Pakistan's Internal Security
|6
|***Showtime Boxing: Amir Khan & Carlos Molina - December 15th
|Members Club
|51
|Showtime for commercial spaceflight at hand
|Military Forum
|0
|Turkey's Robot Factory
|Technology & Science
|0
|China unveils terrifying high-tech robot soldiers in chilling military video
|Military Forum
|0
|T
|CyberBoat-330 Is A Surprising Russia-Iran Collaboration On A Robot For Shallow Seas
|Iranian Defence Forum
|0
|Featured British army selects Jacobs to develop devices of robot able to cross water in hostile territory
|Land Warfare
|0