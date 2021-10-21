Showgirls of Pakistan | The Short List

Sainthood 101
I recently saw this documentary
let me just say this was funny and depressing at the same time
and pretty accurate in some respect .... unfortunately
at least the misbehaving men, voilance part by rich men which is worse in rural areas
unfortunately when this is one of the few avenues out of poverty, this'll remain a dark place
Honestly somewhere I feel government is basically undergrounding this whole industry which is making it more dangerous for them- so making the problem worse like we did with heera mandi in 80s
Undergrounding it is not working as there demand- so need to try another way, less emotional and judgmental one
random snippet- Farsi is the code language of tranies in SA
