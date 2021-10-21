What's new

Showgirls of Pakistan | The Short List

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,281
-2
2,380
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I recently saw this documentary
let me just say this was funny and depressing at the same time
and pretty accurate in some respect .... unfortunately
at least the misbehaving men, voilance part by rich men which is worse in rural areas
unfortunately when this is one of the few avenues out of poverty, this'll remain a dark place

Honestly somewhere I feel government is basically undergrounding this whole industry which is making it more dangerous for them- so making the problem worse like we did with heera mandi in 80s
Undergrounding it is not working as there demand- so need to try another way, less emotional and judgmental one

random snippet- Farsi is the code language of tranies in SA
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Pakistan to remain on FATF grey list
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
84
Views
3K
imadul
imadul
HAIDER
Will Pakistan exit the FATF grey list? Global watchdog decides today
2
Replies
20
Views
754
Cash GK
Cash GK
beijingwalker
The IAF will be short of 42 fighter squadrons required for a two front war with Pakistan and China in the next decade
Replies
9
Views
544
Keysersoze
Keysersoze
Chakar The Great
WB lists Ehsaas Programme among world’s four top social protection plans: Report
Replies
9
Views
464
El Sidd
El Sidd
Zibago
Govt’s New Policies on Mobile Manufacturing have Created over 10,000 Jobs
Replies
0
Views
198
Zibago
Zibago

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom