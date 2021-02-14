Showgirls of Pakistan | The Short List - take alook at this

Azadkashmir
how did vice get in? isi should block this it is agent disorder channel.
VICE’s founder is a Pakistani by the way
Why are some things good for the Dutch but not good for Pakistan?Vice is a very nasty YT channel. A hub of conspiracies and deliberate fake and inaccurate reporting. Needs to be blocked in Pakistan ASAP.
Great fact finding mission. IndianVICE’s founder is a Pakistani by the way
who is his financier?VICE’s founder is a Pakistani by the way
AK as a good Muslim you should not be watching such filth. Protect your eyes. Modesty is hallmark of a good Muslim.
