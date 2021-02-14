Showgirls of Pakistan | The Short List - take alook at this

Dalit said: Vice is a very nasty YT channel. A hub of conspiracies and deliberate fake and inaccurate reporting. Needs to be blocked in Pakistan ASAP. Click to expand...

HostileInsurgent said: VICE’s founder is a Pakistani by the way Click to expand...

One of the first and most well preserved archeological finds of the IVC is dubbed the dancing doll.Both men and women are reputed to be avid dancers from the region. It takes great skill and discipline to learn the traditional local cultural dance. Patience as well.Why are some things good for the Dutch but not good for Pakistan?You are being intellectually dishonest. Either with them Dutch or with them Paks.Great fact finding mission. Indian