What's new

Showdown in August in Pacific

Reddington

Reddington

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2019
1,037
20
2,874
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
US Congress Speaker Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan tomorrow. Chinese government has been warning the US against her visit. PLA has been doing exercises in Taiwan strait. Entire US media is radio silent on her visit. While US aircraft carrier and two amphibious assault ships are on standby near Taiwan.

Is an armed conflict a possibility?
Will China finally change the status quo with Taiwan?
If PLA goes in for the kill then probably it will happen after Pelosi has left Taiwan for the US.

What do you guys think?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554063755046432769
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Don’t say we didn’t warn you – Symposium of China’s top think tank sends classic, pre-war warning to provocative Pelosi
Replies
0
Views
139
Zarvan
Zarvan
F-22Raptor
US to provide military support to Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan: Gen. Milley
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
3K
hirobo2
hirobo2
Bill Longley
Nancy pelosi's Taiwan visit and American dilemma
Replies
0
Views
133
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
beijingwalker
Treasury Secretary Yellen: US prepared to impose sanctions on China if Taiwan invasion occurs
Replies
11
Views
440
lcloo
lcloo
Nan Yang
Chinese navy shows off hypersonic anti-ship missiles in public
Replies
2
Views
425
Nan Yang
Nan Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom