Showdown in August in Pacific

Reddington
FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2019
- 1,037
- 20
- Country
-
- Location
-
US Congress Speaker Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan tomorrow. Chinese government has been warning the US against her visit. PLA has been doing exercises in Taiwan strait. Entire US media is radio silent on her visit. While US aircraft carrier and two amphibious assault ships are on standby near Taiwan.
Is an armed conflict a possibility?
Will China finally change the status quo with Taiwan?
If PLA goes in for the kill then probably it will happen after Pelosi has left Taiwan for the US.
What do you guys think?
