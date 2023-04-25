What's new

Showbaz Sharif strutted around wearing James Bond (Jasoos) outfit after his mission against Imran Khan's government in 2022

Jassos

Double Agent

Ye Foreign Agent wala Kam kiya Nawaz Sharif ne

Mission Accomplished - Photo Shoot after vote of no confidence

1682440305021.png



  • Now releasing audio of Supreme court Judge's family's conversation
  • Releasing audio of Retried Supreme court judge Nisar
  • Illegal private videos of Senator Sawati

Do you agree that Showabaz is a Foreign Agent?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1650835540495814656
 
Jasoos Network in Pakistan against own citizen


1- Who is recording people's phones ?

2- Who has technology to tap in on Phone lines?

3- Who has the authority to setup video making network?

4- Who is relocating Political Prisoners and relocating them to unknown location in Islamabad?

5- The Islamabad Police officers know who is commander of Torture chambers in Islamabad?

6- Who is comitting toture ?



1+ 1 = Pumkin ?
 
