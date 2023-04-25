Showbaz Sharif strutted around wearing James Bond (Jasoos) outfit after his mission against Imran Khan's government in 2022

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Jassos
Double Agent
Ye Foreign Agent wala Kam kiya Nawaz Sharif ne
Mission Accomplished - Photo Shoot after vote of no confidence
Do you agree that Showabaz is a Foreign Agent?
- Now releasing audio of Supreme court Judge's family's conversation
- Releasing audio of Retried Supreme court judge Nisar
- Illegal private videos of Senator Sawati
Do you agree that Showabaz is a Foreign Agent?
