Showbaz admits "Vote Ko Izzat Do" was a Lie

EternalMortal

Jun 30, 2021
Pakistan
Ireland
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1635697145234718767

Well the cat is now out of the bag. Bajwa & Faiz offered showbaz to become PM NOT Imran khan. Remember, originally, establishment wanted Showbaz, not NS. It's Showbaz that's the real ladla.

There was NO DEAL b/w IK & establishment & Faiz was NEVER IK's man. RTS was taken down to make PTI lose their majority. PTI came to power fair & square through grassroots support after over 2 decades of campaigning.

All those who were claiming that IK is no different & he made a deal to come to power, may you all rot in hell for your lies, inshallah. Ameen.
 

