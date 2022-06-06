Showbaaz Approves 200 gov officials for FREE HAJJ

200 officials to perform Haj ISLAMABAD: A list of 200 officials/officers from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has been finalised by the Government of Pakistan for the upcoming Haj.Only from the...

Shahbaz Shareef approves 200 hundred government officials for FREE HAJJ.Is this a freaking joke ?Our economy is at the brink of a collapse and this moron is sending his cronies on free Hajj.This is a 20 Crore expense at the minimum.