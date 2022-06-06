Showbaaz Approves 200 gov officials for FREE HAJJ

jus_chillin
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 25, 2020
- 2,305
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Shahbaz Shareef approves 200 hundred government officials for FREE HAJJ.
Is this a freaking joke ?
Our economy is at the brink of a collapse and this moron is sending his cronies on free Hajj.
This is a 20 Crore expense at the minimum.
@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan
Is this a freaking joke ?
Our economy is at the brink of a collapse and this moron is sending his cronies on free Hajj.
This is a 20 Crore expense at the minimum.
200 officials to perform Haj
ISLAMABAD: A list of 200 officials/officers from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has been finalised by the Government of Pakistan for the upcoming Haj.Only from the...
www.thenews.com.pk
@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan