Showbaaz Approves 200 gov officials for FREE HAJJ

Shahbaz Shareef approves 200 hundred government officials for FREE HAJJ.

Is this a freaking joke ?

Our economy is at the brink of a collapse and this moron is sending his cronies on free Hajj.

This is a 20 Crore expense at the minimum.

www.thenews.com.pk

200 officials to perform Haj

ISLAMABAD: A list of 200 officials/officers from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has been finalised by the Government of Pakistan for the upcoming Haj.Only from the...
