Showa: The Fate Of Homo SS V1.0

Table of Contents

1.1. Preface

1.2. Introduction

1.3. Abstract



But now the war has lasted for nearly four years. Despite the best that has been done by everyone--the gallant fighting of our military and naval forces, the diligence and assiduity of out servants of the State and the devoted service of our 100,000,000 people--the war situation has developed not necessarily to Japan's advantage, while the general trends of the world have all turned against her interest.



-Emperor Shōwa, Jewel Voice Broadcast, Transmitted by Domei on 15th August 1945

​

2. Background: The Final War Theory



To strive for the common prosperity and happiness of all nations as well as the security and well-being of our subjects is the solemn obligation which has been handed down by our imperial ancestors and which we lay close to the heart.



Indeed, we declared war on America and Britain out of our sincere desire to insure Japan's self-preservation and the stabilization of East Asia, it being far from our thought either to infringe upon the sovereignty of other nations or to embark upon territorial aggrandizement.



-Emperor Shōwa, Jewel Voice Broadcast, Transmitted by Domei on 15th August 1945

​

3. Ahistorical Factors Used In The Modelization

3.1. The 1946 Threshold

▲ 1. Noborito Lab 9th Institute museum: some of the various directed energy weapons (microwave, UV, IR, Ultra sound, etc) and other automated/remote-controlled platforms research.

Second Naval Technology Factory Ushio Laboratory ruins (第二海軍技術廠牛尾実験所遺跡)

▲ 2. Second Naval Technology Factory Ushio Laboratory ruins (第二海軍技術廠牛尾実験所遺跡)

▲ 3. Very rare image of the 10 meters diameter parabolic reflector 50 kW output High-frequency radio wave. 昭和25年1月

▲ 4. The first excavation is expected to be conducted on the ruins of the "powerful radio wave weapon" developed by the former Navy. Published on Aug 14, 2013

3.2. GDP Triggers

3.3. China's Strategic Focus

▲ 6. Great Qing Imperial Government 1911 Map.

▲ 7. Map of Chinese splinters in 1938 and foreign imperialism.

3.4. Collapse Of The Axis-GEACS Unholy Alliance



The primer minister of Thailand advised the American minister that the German military attaché had warned him against "going too far" with Japan because "you cannot trust Japan." The attaché added ominously that Germany would "settle with the Empire of Japan after she has won the war in Europe."

​



The non-aggression pact between Germany and the Soviet Union, a surprising development to begin with, has now less surprisingly fallen apart. Germany has attacked, breaking the pact and returned to once again openly speaking of the Soviet Union as a menace that must be faced for their visions of the future to become reality.

Soviet leadership is less than pleased, but perhaps less shocked by the betrayal than disappointed that they didn't seize the opportunity first.

Trust between giants is a fragile thing. -HOI4

​

▲

Hitler seemed to prefer the 70th degree of longitude border with the Empire of Japan (and only intended it as a temporary measure until he could defeat the Japanese in a subsequent war), the OKW preferred the Yenisei river border. 8. The dividing line between the Nipponese and German sphere of interests was at 70th degrees east longitude.Hitler seemed to prefer the 70th degree of longitude border with the Empire of Japan (and only intended it as a temporary measure until he could defeat the Japanese in a subsequent war), the OKW preferred the Yenisei river border.

3.5. Occupation policy

3.6. The Fate Of The Ethnic Europeans

4. Doctrines

4.1. Neutrality

4.2. North

▲ 9. By 15th May 1937, the Empire of Japan escalates border clashes in Manchuria into a full scale invasion of the Soviet Union.

▲ 10. By 9th September 1938, the Republic of China annexes the last warlord factions.

▲ 11. By 24th August 1939, Germany declares war on Poland (Fall Weiss).

▲ 12. By 16th May 1941, the Empire of Japan declares war on the Allies.

▲ 13. By 10th July 1941, the Axis invades the Soviet Union (Operation Barbarossa).

▲ 14. By 29th October 1941, the Republic of China declares war on the Soviet Union.

▲ 15. By 21st January 1944, the Republic of China joins the GEACS.

▲ 16. By 10th April 1944, Axis and GEACS armies make first contact, north of Stalingrad.

▲ 17. By 11th April 1944, the Soviet Union collapses.