Shouting ‘death to Arabs’, Israelis march through Muslim quarter

The Prophet (SAWS) was a businessman, he sorrounded himself with competent people who were, generals, businessmen, politicians, orators...

These days muslim clerics main business is preaching Islam and acquiring a fat belly.



Just imagine the potential of those thosans upson thousands of madrassas in the subcontinent. If they in addition ot Quran and Hadith also focused on teaching entrepreneuship, which btw also is Sunnah.

There would be millions of learned young muslim businessmen and entrepreneurs, who actually contributed to their society in a profound way, and much more constructive to contemporary society.



And Allah knows Best.