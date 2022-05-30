What's new

Shouting ‘death to Arabs’, Israelis march through Muslim quarter

R2D2

R2D2

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
467
-4
291
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Shouting ‘death to Arabs’, Israelis march through Muslim quarter

Reuters Published May 30, 2022 - Updated about 3 hours ago


ISRAELI border police detain a Palestinian during clashes near Damascus Gate, in Jerusalem’s Old City, on Sunday.—Reuters

ISRAELI border police detain a Palestinian during clashes near Damascus Gate, in Jerusalem’s Old City, on Sunday.—Reuters
Demonstrators gather with Israeli flags at the Western Wall in the old city of Jerusalem on May 29, 2022. — AFP

Demonstrators gather with Israeli flags at the Western Wall in the old city of Jerusalem on May 29, 2022. — AFP

ISRAELI border police detain a Palestinian during clashes near Damascus Gate, in Jerusalem’s Old City, on Sunday.—Reuters
Demonstrators gather with Israeli flags at the Western Wall in the old city of Jerusalem on May 29, 2022. — AFP

JERUSALEM: Thousands of flag-waving Israeli nationalists marched through the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday in a deeply divisive parade that Palestinian factions warned could reignite their conflict with Israel.
Police earlier fired stun grenades at Palestinians who pelted them with stones at the Al Aqsa mosque compound as record numbers of Jews visited the holy site, some of them appearing to pray in defiance of a long-standing ban.
The annual Jerusalem procession marks Israel’s capture of the Old City in the 1967 Middle East war and draws thousands of cheering, chanting participants to its narrow, stone streets.
“Death to Arabs,” some youths shouted as they entered Damascus Gate, the main entrance to the Old City’s Muslim neighbourhood.
2,600 Jews visited Al Aqsa esplanade before the Jerusalem march
Click to expand...
Ahead of the march, police said 2,600 Jews toured Al Aqsa esplanade, a record number for a single day. Some of the visitors wore religious garb and prostrated themselves. A few held up Israeli flags and sang the national anthem.
The preacher of the mosque, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, denounced their behaviour. “What happened today in Al Aqsa mosque hadn’t taken place since 1967,” he said, accusing the government of deliberately looking to escalate tensions.
The Islamist group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, also condemned the scenes, which went viral on social media.
“The Israel government is fully responsible for all these reckless policies and the following consequences,” senior Hamas official Bassem Naim said.
In recent years, Hamas has cast itself as a defender of Muslim Jerusalem. After weeks of confrontations last year over Palestinian evictions in the city, Hamas fired rockets into Israel during the march, triggering an 11-day war that killed at least 250 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 people in Israel.
As nationalists draped in Israel’s blue and white flag gathered at Damascus Gate, a drone flew overhead trailing a Palestinian flag. A man rushed up to the crowds and waved another Palestinian flag at them before being dragged away.
Inside the city, small fights sporadically broke out. One Israeli youth was videoed using pepper spray on a Palestinian woman, leading to an exchange of punches and kicks. However, some marchers said they had come in peace.
“I know my neighbours aren’t so happy that we’re here, but we didn’t come to annoy them, we came to be happy for Jerusalem,” said Yair Sussman, 17, a Jewish seminary student who studies at a school in the occupied West Bank.
Clashes were reported across the West Bank on Sunday, injuring at least 30 Palestinians, medics said.
Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its eternal and indivisible capital, while Palestinians want the eastern section as capital of their future state. Hamas sees all of modern-day Israel as occupied.
Palestinians view Sunday’s march as an Israeli show of force and part of a broader campaign to bolster Jewish presence across the city.
However, Israeli Minister Naftali Bennett defended his decision to let the march go ahead, arguing that it had become an annual event. “Waving the Israeli flag in the capital of Israel is perfectly acceptable,” he said on Sunday.
Israeli police repeatedly clashed with Palestinians at the Al Aqsa compound in April, during the holy month of Ramazan, with Muslims angered by the rising numbers of Jewish visitors to the mosque esplanade.
Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2022
 
P

pakpride00090

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
2,712
-1
5,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
As long as musim world won't develop potent armies , massive firepower , technological expertise and self sustaining economies ... Events like these will continue to happen.
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
794
0
1,218
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
pakpride00090 said:
As long as musim world won't develop potent armies , massive firepower , technological expertise and self sustaining economies ... Events like these will continue to happen.
Click to expand...

The Prophet (SAWS) was a businessman, he sorrounded himself with competent people who were, generals, businessmen, politicians, orators...
These days muslim clerics main business is preaching Islam and acquiring a fat belly.

Just imagine the potential of those thosans upson thousands of madrassas in the subcontinent. If they in addition ot Quran and Hadith also focused on teaching entrepreneuship, which btw also is Sunnah.
There would be millions of learned young muslim businessmen and entrepreneurs, who actually contributed to their society in a profound way, and much more constructive to contemporary society.

And Allah knows Best.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
18,858
-7
22,375
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
R2D2 said:

Shouting ‘death to Arabs’, Israelis march through Muslim quarter

Reuters Published May 30, 2022 - Updated about 3 hours ago


ISRAELI border police detain a Palestinian during clashes near Damascus Gate, in Jerusalem’s Old City, on Sunday.—Reuters

ISRAELI border police detain a Palestinian during clashes near Damascus Gate, in Jerusalem’s Old City, on Sunday.—Reuters
Demonstrators gather with Israeli flags at the Western Wall in the old city of Jerusalem on May 29, 2022. — AFP

Demonstrators gather with Israeli flags at the Western Wall in the old city of Jerusalem on May 29, 2022. — AFP

ISRAELI border police detain a Palestinian during clashes near Damascus Gate, in Jerusalem’s Old City, on Sunday.—Reuters
Demonstrators gather with Israeli flags at the Western Wall in the old city of Jerusalem on May 29, 2022. — AFP

JERUSALEM: Thousands of flag-waving Israeli nationalists marched through the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday in a deeply divisive parade that Palestinian factions warned could reignite their conflict with Israel.
Police earlier fired stun grenades at Palestinians who pelted them with stones at the Al Aqsa mosque compound as record numbers of Jews visited the holy site, some of them appearing to pray in defiance of a long-standing ban.
The annual Jerusalem procession marks Israel’s capture of the Old City in the 1967 Middle East war and draws thousands of cheering, chanting participants to its narrow, stone streets.
“Death to Arabs,” some youths shouted as they entered Damascus Gate, the main entrance to the Old City’s Muslim neighbourhood.

Ahead of the march, police said 2,600 Jews toured Al Aqsa esplanade, a record number for a single day. Some of the visitors wore religious garb and prostrated themselves. A few held up Israeli flags and sang the national anthem.
The preacher of the mosque, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, denounced their behaviour. “What happened today in Al Aqsa mosque hadn’t taken place since 1967,” he said, accusing the government of deliberately looking to escalate tensions.
The Islamist group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, also condemned the scenes, which went viral on social media.
“The Israel government is fully responsible for all these reckless policies and the following consequences,” senior Hamas official Bassem Naim said.
In recent years, Hamas has cast itself as a defender of Muslim Jerusalem. After weeks of confrontations last year over Palestinian evictions in the city, Hamas fired rockets into Israel during the march, triggering an 11-day war that killed at least 250 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 people in Israel.
As nationalists draped in Israel’s blue and white flag gathered at Damascus Gate, a drone flew overhead trailing a Palestinian flag. A man rushed up to the crowds and waved another Palestinian flag at them before being dragged away.
Inside the city, small fights sporadically broke out. One Israeli youth was videoed using pepper spray on a Palestinian woman, leading to an exchange of punches and kicks. However, some marchers said they had come in peace.
“I know my neighbours aren’t so happy that we’re here, but we didn’t come to annoy them, we came to be happy for Jerusalem,” said Yair Sussman, 17, a Jewish seminary student who studies at a school in the occupied West Bank.
Clashes were reported across the West Bank on Sunday, injuring at least 30 Palestinians, medics said.
Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its eternal and indivisible capital, while Palestinians want the eastern section as capital of their future state. Hamas sees all of modern-day Israel as occupied.
Palestinians view Sunday’s march as an Israeli show of force and part of a broader campaign to bolster Jewish presence across the city.
However, Israeli Minister Naftali Bennett defended his decision to let the march go ahead, arguing that it had become an annual event. “Waving the Israeli flag in the capital of Israel is perfectly acceptable,” he said on Sunday.
Israeli police repeatedly clashed with Palestinians at the Al Aqsa compound in April, during the holy month of Ramazan, with Muslims angered by the rising numbers of Jewish visitors to the mosque esplanade.
Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2022
Click to expand...
@Beny Karachun thats a child in the pucture and how many nazis do u see in the picture. Brave arnt they. Hitler was 100% correct
 
P

pakpride00090

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
2,712
-1
5,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wergeland said:
The Prophet (SAWS) was a businessman, he sorrounded himself with competent people who were, generals, businessmen, politicians, orators...
These days muslim clerics main business is preaching Islam and acquiring a fat belly.

Just imagine the potential of those thosans upson thousands of madrassas in the subcontinent. If they in addition ot Quran and Hadith also focused on teaching entrepreneuship, which btw also is Sunnah.
There would be millions of learned young muslim businessmen and entrepreneurs, who actually contributed to their society in a profound way, and much more constructive to contemporary society.

And Allah knows Best.
Click to expand...
Only if this was applied ...Only if...
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Falcon29
Hamas’s Sinwar threatens a ‘regional, religious war’ if Al-Aqsa is again ‘violated’
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
1K
Falcon29
Falcon29
raptor22
Israeli forces raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, over 150 Palestinians injured
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
91
Views
3K
Sardar330
S
B
Bangladeshis protest Sweden far-right unrest, Al-Aqsa clash
Replies
3
Views
269
bluesky
B
Mr.Green
Amnesty report on Israeli Aparthied
Replies
3
Views
326
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
K Shehzad
Featured Tunisia requests UNSC session to discuss Israeli escalation
Replies
3
Views
1K
mudas777
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom