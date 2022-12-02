Shouldn't we devise a Genetic superiority list of human races?

Muhammad Saftain Anjum
FULL MEMBER
- Mar 8, 2021
- 1,329
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
So many human races evolved independently at different continents of Earth.They have clear physical appearances but I think their genetic material must have evolved at least to a little extend.Some human races must be genetically better prepared to face different diseases and other drastic environmental conditions .
So a genetically oriented superiority list should be available for so many human races based on their superior response to different conditions.
So a genetically oriented superiority list should be available for so many human races based on their superior response to different conditions.