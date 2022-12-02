What's new

Shouldn't we devise a Genetic superiority list of human races?

So many human races evolved independently at different continents of Earth.They have clear physical appearances but I think their genetic material must have evolved at least to a little extend.Some human races must be genetically better prepared to face different diseases and other drastic environmental conditions .

So a genetically oriented superiority list should be available for so many human races based on their superior response to different conditions.
 
So many human races evolved independently at different continents of Earth.They have clear physical appearances but I think their genetic material must have evolved at least to a little extend.Some human races must be genetically better prepared to face different diseases and other drastic environmental conditions .

So a genetically oriented superiority list should be available for so many human races based on their superior response to different conditions.
This isn't how genetics works You probably have seen Too many movies
 
So many human races evolved independently at different continents of Earth.They have clear physical appearances but I think their genetic material must have evolved at least to a little extend.Some human races must be genetically better prepared to face different diseases and other drastic environmental conditions .

So a genetically oriented superiority list should be available for so many human races based on their superior response to different conditions.
I wholeheartedly support this. If someone thinks of crowd funding this project please share a link and I will contribute. We are desperately in need of some comedy.
 
Genetic mutations to have better outcomes in the face of certain conditions are one thing, but a “genetic superiority list of human races”… is this Kanye? What is this sudden interest in race, and ranking people. If you want to know how you or someone will do against a set of potential diseases, get genetically tested.

Tbh that's referring to inherent value, as in one life is not more valuable than the other or cannot exert superiority over the other.

But you can still have better objective qualities, on average, compared to other races.

Like if you compile a list of average height, average IQ, etc

But what purpose would it serve? Unless you're planning for a eugenics programme to improve your race or something
 
Pakistani Hitler?
Tbh that's referring to inherent value, as in one life is not more valuable than the other or cannot exert superiority over the other.

But you can still have objective measures, on average, compared to other races.

Like if you compile a list of average height, average IQ, etc

But what purpose would it serve? Unless you're planning for a eugenics programme to improve your race or something
we be number one in genetically as the most corrupt.
 
OP I am sure you have a list in mind. Why don't you state it?

On a serious note, even assuming that the intentions are 'noble' here, and concern themselves solely with health, I would say that white people are the most inferior. They fall to diseases which we South Asians repel with aplomb. Our only issue is with nutrition and it has nothing to do with genetics. So let's celebrate. But I am sure this does not bring cheer, for some reason.
 

