What's new

Should we replace "love the ummah" narrative with Pakistani nationalism ?

Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
192
-1
232
Country
Pakistan
Location
Israel
The only problem is we need the glue of Islam to unite the different ethnicities in Pakistan. But we as a nation must learn to think of Pakistan as the true inheritor of Indus valley civilization. We must think of Pakistan before any Arab, Turkish, Indian, African, Chinese Muslim.

Time and time again, we know they don't care about us and the Ummah solidarity is a joke. Study the history of Islam, Muslims never cared for each other. From the very start, you had Ummayad vs Abbasid rivalry which became a cluster f*** when the Turks and Persians joined the party in using Islam for imperialism

We need to stop identifying as the descendants of x,y,z people. I don't get why Pakistanis have the desire to worship Turks and Arabs. Arabs before Islam were a bunch of raiding tribes in constant conflict with each other with no sense of sophistication and the Turks were no different, our ancestors on the other hand produced one of the greatest ancient civilization known for its cultural depth , technological progress and organizational brilliance.

I blame Iqbal for having an inferiority complex. How can we take credit for the achievements of Arabs and Turks ( eg in shikwa ) ? We need to replace him with some other poet. Ghalib would do a much better job or even Amir Khusro if you want to go back in time, as he was the master of early nascent urdu poetry
 
Last edited:
Foinikas

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
4,172
2
3,916
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Eskander said:
The only problem is we need the glue of Islam to unite the different ethnicities in Pakistan. But we as a nation must learn to think of Pakistan as the true inheritor of Indus valley civilization. We must think of Pakistan before any Arab, Turkish, Indian, African, Chinese Muslim.

Times and again, we know they don't care about us and the Ummah solidarity is a joke. Study the history of Islam, Muslims never cared for each other. From the very start, you had Ummayad vs Abbasid rivalry which became a cluster f*** when the Turks and Persians joined the party in using Islam for imperialism

We need to stop identifying as the descendants of x,y,z people. I don't get why Pakistanis have the desire to worship Turks and Arabs. Arabs before Islam were a bunch of raiding tribes in constant conflict with each other with no sense of sophistication and the Turks were no different, our ancestors on the other hand produced one of the greatest ancient civilization known for its cultural depth , technological progress and organizational brilliance.

I blame Iqbal for having an inferiority complex. How can we take credit for the achievements of Arabs and Turks ( eg in shikwa ) ? We need to replace him with some other poet. Ghalib would do a much better job or even Amir Khusro if you want to go back in time, as he was the master of early nascent urdu poetry
Click to expand...
Aren't you a troll account?
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
10,818
-1
10,374
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Eskander said:
The only problem is we need the glue of Islam to unite the different ethnicities in Pakistan. But we as a nation must learn to think of Pakistan as the true inheritor of Indus valley civilization. We must think of Pakistan before any Arab, Turkish, Indian, African, Chinese Muslim.

Times and time again, we know they don't care about us and the Ummah solidarity is a joke. Study the history of Islam, Muslims never cared for each other. From the very start, you had Ummayad vs Abbasid rivalry which became a cluster f*** when the Turks and Persians joined the party in using Islam for imperialism

We need to stop identifying as the descendants of x,y,z people. I don't get why Pakistanis have the desire to worship Turks and Arabs. Arabs before Islam were a bunch of raiding tribes in constant conflict with each other with no sense of sophistication and the Turks were no different, our ancestors on the other hand produced one of the greatest ancient civilization known for its cultural depth , technological progress and organizational brilliance.

I blame Iqbal for having an inferiority complex. How can we take credit for the achievements of Arabs and Turks ( eg in shikwa ) ? We need to replace him with some other poet. Ghalib would do a much better job or even Amir Khusro if you want to go back in time, as he was the master of early nascent urdu poetry
Click to expand...
Personally I do believe in Pakistani nationalism.
 
K

Khan2727

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 28, 2022
51
0
22
Country
Pakistan
Location
Denmark
Eskander said:
The only problem is we need the glue of Islam to unite the different ethnicities in Pakistan. But we as a nation must learn to think of Pakistan as the true inheritor of Indus valley civilization. We must think of Pakistan before any Arab, Turkish, Indian, African, Chinese Muslim.

Times and again, we know they don't care about us and the Ummah solidarity is a joke. Study the history of Islam, Muslims never cared for each other. From the very start, you had Ummayad vs Abbasid rivalry which became a cluster f*** when the Turks and Persians joined the party in using Islam for imperialism

We need to stop identifying as the descendants of x,y,z people. I don't get why Pakistanis have the desire to worship Turks and Arabs. Arabs before Islam were a bunch of raiding tribes in constant conflict with each other with no sense of sophistication and the Turks were no different, our ancestors on the other hand produced one of the greatest ancient civilization known for its cultural depth and technological progress, organizational brilliance.

I blame Iqbal for having an inferiority complex. How can we take credit for the achievements of Arabs and Turks ( eg in shikwa ) ? We need to replace him with some other poet. Ghalib would do a much better job or even Amir Khusro if you want to go back in time.
Click to expand...

You forgot the Iranians.

I agree with everything that you wrote expect for the part about Arabs. Arabia, let alone the Arab world, is home to tons of ancient civilizations, many of them some of the oldest if not the oldest in the world.
As for IVC, you might read up on which civilizations it traded the most with. Hint, those were civilizations in Arabia such as Dilmun, Sumer, Magan etc.

83094c89e6701c7aec57ed824630ad8b.jpg


qPOFilv.jpg


FFO_WGhXMAMhIis


Forget maps, read some academic journals and learn something about the IVC and its relations with outsiders.

JOURNAL ARTICLE

Sumer, Coastal Arabia and the Indus Valley in Protoliterate and Early Dynastic Eras: Supporting Evidence for a Cultural Linkage​


Sumer, Coastal Arabia and the Indus Valley in Protoliterate and Early Dynastic Eras: Supporting Evidence for a Cultural Linkage on JSTOR

Elisabeth C. L. During Caspers, Sumer, Coastal Arabia and the Indus Valley in Protoliterate and Early Dynastic Eras: Supporting Evidence for a Cultural Linkage, Journal of the Economic and Social History of the Orient, Vol. 22, No. 2 (May, 1979), pp. 121-135
www.jstor.org www.jstor.org

Anyway the cause of the widespread “we wuz x, y, z” is due to the state of Pakistan since its inception. Very few success stories hence the need to attach yourself to foreigners.

Works the other way with the liberal lot just in connection with goras. Two sides of the same coin.

Anyway a balance must be found. We cannot deny that what makes up modern-day Pakistan has relations with outsiders and that we did not jump down from the sky. However we should emphasize our own distinctive past and civilizations, such as the IVC.

However outside of people interested in history and online forums, what matters is not the past but the present and future and we need to realize that otherwise we will never fix Pakistan.
 
Last edited:
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
26,265
13
23,010
Country
India
Location
India
@Eskander, neither ummah-ka-chumma nor nationalism, go beyond and embrace pan-humanism. The Nation State is an artificial concept developed only during the French Revolution years of the late 1700s and that was to replace the ideas of monarchy and feudalism and these two things existing in Pakistan 200 years after the French Revolution. One of the people in India inspired by the French Revolution was the progressive ruler Tipu Sultan and he became an internationalist. He established the Jacobin Club of Mysore and if he had lived by the middle of the next century he would have introduced Communism to the masses of India.

The concept of the Nation State does not hold true in Nature. You cannot go to space and expect to see physical borders separating countries in almost all cases so what's the silly thing about being proud of having a country / Nation State especially if they happen to have unjust, oppressive, unscientific, disharmonious, violent and irrational political, social and socio-economic systems like in India, Pakistan, USA, Britain and so on, and then do the extra stupidity of maintaining huge militaries to protect the wrong internal systems ?

There should be no national borders on Earth, no militaries and one progressive goverance system for all the people of Earth.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
6,447
-1
8,620
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Islam is important so is heritage
need a balance of 2, both Islamists and nationalists need to meet halfway in the middle cause both are wrong - Islamists say nothing connects the nation like Islam so overdo it and cover every real issue under its garb - they are false as we have been living together for thousands of years, with history of migrations, cultural exchanges, many shared values
so they are not only wrong they cut our connections to play up Islam for ideological reasons

but on the other hand, Islam is a critical part of our national values, its struggles, character, history so you can't really push it out either
 
Last edited:
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,950
2
4,706
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Threads like these are usually part of psyops (narrative building)

I have attached an ebook of "Confessions of British Spy" & how they operated and infiltrated in muslim cultures without casting a shadow of doubt. They studied Islam deeply and mixed with commoners. It's an interesting read.
 

Attachments

  • Confessions of a British Spy and British Enmity Against Islam.pdf
    829.1 KB · Views: 6
Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
192
-1
232
Country
Pakistan
Location
Israel
Khan2727 said:
You forgot the Iranians.

I agree with everything that you wrote expect for the part about Arabs. Arabia, let alone the Arab world, is home to tons of ancient civilizations, many of them some of the oldest if not the oldest in the world.
As for IVC, you might read up on which civilizations it traded the most with. Hint, those were civilizations in Arabia such as Dilmun, Sumer, Magan etc.

83094c89e6701c7aec57ed824630ad8b.jpg


Anyway the cause of the widespread “we wuz x, y, z” is due to the state of Pakistan since its inception. Very few success stories hence the need to attach yourself to foreigners.

Works the other way with the liberal lot just in connection with goras. Two sides of the same coin.
Click to expand...
The Arabs did have one or two empires b4 Islam but they were vassal state of Byzantine or Sassanids and they didn't have a strong distinct culture of their own

I didn't mention Iran as it's one of the oldest civilization and arguably better or atleast on the same level as Indus valley civilization but l don't think Pakistanis larp as Persians. Maybe l am wrong...

But l hate Iran for funding terrorist activities in Pakistan. Don't care if they have Sadi on their side

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Threads like these are usually part of psyops (narrative building)

I have attached an ebook of "Confessions of British Spy" & how they operated and infiltrated in muslim cultures without casting a shadow of doubt. They studied Islam deeply and mixed with commoners. It's an interesting read.
Click to expand...
🔇
 
Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
192
-1
232
Country
Pakistan
Location
Israel
Sainthood 101 said:
Islam is important so is heritage
need a balance of 2, both Islamists and nationalists need to meet halfway in the middle cause both are wrong - Islamists say nothing connects the nation like Islam so overdo it and cover every real issue under its garb - they are false as we have been living together for thousands of years, with history of migrations, cultural exchanges, many shared values
so they are not only wrong they cut our connections to play up Islam for ideological reasons

but on the other hand, Islam is a critical part of our national values, its struggles, character, history so you can't really push it out either
Click to expand...

I think l agree with you but we must restrict the Ummah/Islamic solidarity to Pakistan only so we can have a strong sense of identity against India

Ummah chummah on the large scale is a waste of time and it looks silly to other Muslims who don't even care about us. Imran Khan wasted a lot of time addressing global Muslim problems and bringing Muslim nations to one platform.
 
K

Khan2727

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 28, 2022
51
0
22
Country
Pakistan
Location
Denmark
Eskander said:
The Arabs did have one or two empires b4 Islam but they were vassal state of Byzantine or Sassanids and they didn't have a strong distinct culture of their own

I didn't mention Iran as it's one of the oldest civilization and arguably better or atleast on the same level as Indus valley civilization but l don't think Pakistanis larp as Persians. Maybe l am wrong...

But l hate Iran for funding terrorist activities in Pakistan. Don't care if they have Sadi on their side
Click to expand...

Not true. Arabs and their ancestors (Semites basically) have civilizations that are older than anywhere else. Mesopotamia alone should ring som bells. Not to mention other native civilizations that were not Semitic. The inheritors of those are Arabs not anyone else.

Arabs were not vassals either but had their own distinctive civilizations, kingdoms, empires etc. long before Persians even appeared in history and most others for that matter. Ghassanids and Lakhmids were just 2 Arab kingdoms on the frontlines and here we are speaking about a specific time period moreover (fairly recent at that too - 200-600 AD)

How did they not have a distinct culture?:lol: They had their own language, alphabet, traditions, religions, rulers, entities, lands etc. That is like claiming that Pakistan has no distinctive culture.

Look at stunning leftovers such as Petra, Mada'in Saleh just to name a few. Your initial claim is just a false claim out of either ignorance or dislike for Arabs.

Also how can you compare Persian civilization (just 2500 years old) with the IVC which is at least 2 times older? Is this some kind of joke?

Plenty of Pakistanis larp as Iranians even though we have little genetic affinity with them. Even Pakistani Pashtuns who speak an Iranic language have a smaller genetic affinity with Persian speaking Iranians than say Indian Punjabis from what I have seen on online DNA tests.

In reality every native ethnic group in Pakistan cluster with each other more than any foreigner and we should celebrate that rather than divide each other.

For instance I have seen many users here claim that Farsi should have been our language rather than Urdu (I am not an native Urdu speaker in case you want to ask) preferring a foreign language (FarsI) over that of Pashto, Punjabi, Sindhi, Balochi etc.

What is needed is a Pakistan first mentality.

Sainthood 101 said:
Islam is important so is heritage
need a balance of 2, both Islamists and nationalists need to meet halfway in the middle cause both are wrong - Islamists say nothing connects the nation like Islam so overdo it and cover every real issue under its garb - they are false as we have been living together for thousands of years, with history of migrations, cultural exchanges, many shared values
so they are not only wrong they cut our connections to play up Islam for ideological reasons

but on the other hand, Islam is a critical part of our national values, its struggles, character, history so you can't really push it out either
Click to expand...

How about we become Pakistanis first and Islamists, nationalists, liberals, secularists etc. second? How are we supposed to build a prosperous country when all we do is give each other labels? Don't get me started on the religious/sect front. Or political front. It's a joke.

Does not help that millions of our people are incredibly ignorant and easily fooled and brainwashed.
 
Last edited:
N

Novus ordu seclorum

FULL MEMBER
May 30, 2021
1,211
1
661
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Khan2727 said:
You forgot the Iranians.

I agree with everything that you wrote expect for the part about Arabs. Arabia, let alone the Arab world, is home to tons of ancient civilizations, many of them some of the oldest if not the oldest in the world.
As for IVC, you might read up on which civilizations it traded the most with. Hint, those were civilizations in Arabia such as Dilmun, Sumer, Magan etc.

83094c89e6701c7aec57ed824630ad8b.jpg


qPOFilv.jpg


FFO_WGhXMAMhIis


Forget maps, read some academic journals and learn something about the IVC and its relations with outsiders.

JOURNAL ARTICLE

Sumer, Coastal Arabia and the Indus Valley in Protoliterate and Early Dynastic Eras: Supporting Evidence for a Cultural Linkage​


Sumer, Coastal Arabia and the Indus Valley in Protoliterate and Early Dynastic Eras: Supporting Evidence for a Cultural Linkage on JSTOR

Elisabeth C. L. During Caspers, Sumer, Coastal Arabia and the Indus Valley in Protoliterate and Early Dynastic Eras: Supporting Evidence for a Cultural Linkage, Journal of the Economic and Social History of the Orient, Vol. 22, No. 2 (May, 1979), pp. 121-135
www.jstor.org www.jstor.org

Anyway the cause of the widespread “we wuz x, y, z” is due to the state of Pakistan since its inception. Very few success stories hence the need to attach yourself to foreigners.

Works the other way with the liberal lot just in connection with goras. Two sides of the same coin.

Anyway a balance must be found. We cannot deny that what makes up modern-day Pakistan has relations with outsiders and that we did not jump down from the sky. However we should emphasize our own distinctive past and civilizations, such as the IVC.

However outside of people interested in history and online forums, what matters is not the past but the present and future and we need to realize that otherwise we will never fix Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Sumer is in Iraq, it is not part of Arabia, and not Semitic. Saudi Arabia's and most of GCC's ancient history is tiny compared to the great civilizations of Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Palestine/Israel, and Yemen.
 
K

Khan2727

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 28, 2022
51
0
22
Country
Pakistan
Location
Denmark
Another thing this "only Pakistanis love the Ummah" song is an outdated song. I sincerely question if that has ever been the case. We Pakistanis are great when it comes to slogans but when it comes to real action, we are silent. Hence our faillure as a nation and people.

In reality we don't give a crap about Yemen, Uyghurs, Rohingyas, Somalis, Nigerians etc. either other than whatever sympathies we might extend to foreign Muslims much like other Muslims do.

When it comes to concrete action there is little if none.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Eskander
  • Locked
We should bring back Muta (temporary) marriage and polygamy should not be a taboo in our society
Replies
5
Views
222
Zaki
Zaki
Eskander
Critique of the various segments of Pakistani population
Replies
6
Views
289
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
jus_chillin
Pakistani Learns the Hard Way that Ummah Doesn't Exist
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
87
Views
2K
I.R.A
I
PakistaniJunior
Pakistan's National Identity, My thoughts and opinions on Pakistan's problems.
21 22 23 24 25 26
Replies
378
Views
6K
Maira La
Maira La
313ghazi
The future of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom