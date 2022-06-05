Should we replace "love the ummah" narrative with Pakistani nationalism ?

Eskander said: The Arabs did have one or two empires b4 Islam but they were vassal state of Byzantine or Sassanids and they didn't have a strong distinct culture of their own



I didn't mention Iran as it's one of the oldest civilization and arguably better or atleast on the same level as Indus valley civilization but l don't think Pakistanis larp as Persians. Maybe l am wrong...



But l hate Iran for funding terrorist activities in Pakistan. Don't care if they have Sadi on their side

Sainthood 101 said: Islam is important so is heritage

need a balance of 2, both Islamists and nationalists need to meet halfway in the middle cause both are wrong - Islamists say nothing connects the nation like Islam so overdo it and cover every real issue under its garb - they are false as we have been living together for thousands of years, with history of migrations, cultural exchanges, many shared values

so they are not only wrong they cut our connections to play up Islam for ideological reasons



but on the other hand, Islam is a critical part of our national values, its struggles, character, history so you can't really push it out either

Not true. Arabs and their ancestors (Semites basically) have civilizations that are older than anywhere else. Mesopotamia alone should ring som bells. Not to mention other native civilizations that were not Semitic. The inheritors of those are Arabs not anyone else.Arabs were not vassals either but had their own distinctive civilizations, kingdoms, empires etc. long before Persians even appeared in history and most others for that matter. Ghassanids and Lakhmids were just 2 Arab kingdoms on the frontlines and here we are speaking about a specific time period moreover (fairly recent at that too - 200-600 AD)How did they not have a distinct culture?They had their own language, alphabet, traditions, religions, rulers, entities, lands etc. That is like claiming that Pakistan has no distinctive culture.Look at stunning leftovers such as Petra, Mada'in Saleh just to name a few. Your initial claim is just a false claim out of either ignorance or dislike for Arabs.Also how can you compare Persian civilization (just 2500 years old) with the IVC which is at least 2 times older? Is this some kind of joke?Plenty of Pakistanis larp as Iranians even though we have little genetic affinity with them. Even Pakistani Pashtuns who speak an Iranic language have a smaller genetic affinity with Persian speaking Iranians than say Indian Punjabis from what I have seen on online DNA tests.In reality every native ethnic group in Pakistan cluster with each other more than any foreigner and we should celebrate that rather than divide each other.For instance I have seen many users here claim that Farsi should have been our language rather than Urdu (I am not an native Urdu speaker in case you want to ask) preferring a foreign language (FarsI) over that of Pashto, Punjabi, Sindhi, Balochi etc.What is needed is a Pakistan first mentality.How about we become Pakistanis first and Islamists, nationalists, liberals, secularists etc. second? How are we supposed to build a prosperous country when all we do is give each other labels? Don't get me started on the religious/sect front. Or political front. It's a joke.Does not help that millions of our people are incredibly ignorant and easily fooled and brainwashed.