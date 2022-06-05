Should we replace "love the ummah" narrative Pakistani nationalism ?

The only problem is we need the glue of Islam to unite the different ethnicities in Pakistan. But we as a nation must learn to think of Pakistan as the true inheritor of Indus valley civilization. We must think of Pakistan before any Arab, Turkish, Indian, African, Chinese Muslim.



Times and again, we know they don't care about us and the Ummah solidarity is a joke. Study the history of Islam, Muslims never cared for each other. From the very start, you had Ummayad vs Abbasid rivalry which became a cluster f*** when the Turks and Persians joined the party in using Islam for imperialism



We need to stop identifying as the descendants of x,y,z people. I don't get why Pakistanis have the desire to worship Turks and Arabs. Arabs before Islam were a bunch of raiding tribes in constant conflict with each other with no sense of sophistication and the Turks were no different, our ancestors on the other hand produced one of the greatest ancient civilization known for its cultural depth , technological progress and organizational brilliance.



I blame Iqbal for having an inferiority complex. How can we take credit for the achievements of Arabs and Turks ( eg in shikwa ) ? We need to replace him with some other poet. Ghalib would do a much better job or even Amir Khusro if you want to go back in time, as he was the master of early nascent urdu poetry