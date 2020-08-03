/ Register

Should we Muslims Sacrifice Animals on Eid-al-Adha?

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by INDIAPOSITIVE, Aug 3, 2020 at 12:33 PM.

  Aug 3, 2020 at 12:33 PM #1
    INDIAPOSITIVE

    INDIAPOSITIVE SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,274
    Joined:
    Sep 20, 2014
    Ratings:
    +6 / 7,379 / -13
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Real sacrifice requires us to give up some of what is dear to us. Today, the most cherished possession is money, and people must be willing to part with some of it.



    On Friday, July 31, 2020, over a billion and a half Muslims around the world, will be slaughtering millions of goats, camels, and cattle to carry out Abraham’s tradition of sacrificing the symbolic lamb.

    Is there an alternative to the ritual of slaying animals on Eid Al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice? The answer is yes.

    Rituals are the pathways to accomplish milestones of peace for oneself and with what surrounds one; life and environment. None of us can escape from the ceremonies. Each of us instinctively follows certain routines, from waking up to the time we go to sleep. Whether we shower, eat breakfast, go to the office, or gym, we follow the rituals.

    The essence of Islam is to create cohesive societies where every human feels secure about his/her faith, race, religion, region, or ethnicity. It is time for Muslims to consider the essence of sacrifice rather than the ritual itself.

    Real sacrifice requires us to give up some of what is dear to us. It is about parents going to sleep without food but feeding their kids; it is clothing their kids while waiting to get their own. In the case of extremities, we would instead get the bullet and save our loved ones, we are willing to rescue an individual from a freezing lake risking our own lives, and even strangers do that.

    A thousand years ago, a man’s assets were made up of his goats, camels, and cattle. The ultimate sacrifice one would make was to give away his precious assets in gifts. Today, the most cherished possession is money, and people must be willing to part some of it to give the ability to the receiver to spend on his or her critical needs.

    One of the examples set up for guidance was the test of Abraham’s faith, love, and devotion to God, which humans do routinely, “If you love me, you would do this for me.” A simple assurance would suffice, be it your fiancé, spouse, kids, siblings, or parents.

    It was Abraham’s turn to face the command of God to sacrifice his son. Upon hearing this, he prepared to submit to God’s will and places his son on the block. Right at that moment, a lamb appears as an alternative. Then God revealed to Abraham that his “sacrifice” has already been fulfilled.

    Does God want animals to be sacrificed?

    Not at all. Qur’an, Al-Hajj 22:37 (The Pilgrimage) is clear:

    “Never does their flesh reach God, and neither their blood. It is only your God-consciousness that reaches Him. It is to this end that we have made them subservient to your needs so that you might glorify God for all the guidance with which He has graced you. And give thou this glad tiding unto the doers of good.”

    The act symbolises our willingness to give up a part of our bounties to strengthen and preserve the web of the universe and help those in need. We recognise that all blessings come from God, and we should open our hearts and share with others.

    [​IMG]
    Eid being celebrated in Amritsar. Photo: PTI

    What would you sacrifice instead?

    It is customary for Muslims to sacrifice an animal on the day of the Hajj, a symbolic representation of Prophet Abraham’s act. What are our alternatives?

    We can put that money to a different use that will do greater good like lending to a street hawker who can sell things from a cart and take care of his family or a single mom who can weave baskets or make sweaters to take care of her family. The beauty of this practice is you can make the same money repeatedly work for the common good. Muslims call it Sadaq-e-Jariah, which is continual giving.

    Dr Nauman Anwar shares his view on the festivity:

    “Sacrificing animals without making a public spectacle is still a good idea, as long as no wastage of the meat and hides occur. Many Muslim countries have a lot of poverty, and if the meat reaches the deserving population, it will help improve the nutritional status of the poor.

    Let your single sacrifice multiply rather than the one-time sacrifice of animals. Prophet Muhammad had emphasised service to fellow humans as the highest service to God. Quran (4:152) says, if you are kind to your fellow humans, which is my creation, you will earn my grace regardless of your faith.

    I am aware of the resistance from some Muslims. Still, the majority of Muslims are looking for alternatives to cope with COVID-19, animal rights activism, and the societal dynamics to keep harmony intact. I am also mindful of the Islamophobes who want to take advantage of the suggestions in this article. In a free and proud society of ours, no one should have the right to force others to comply to their demands without giving others the same power. Let us enjoy the God-given freedom to eat, drink, wear, and believe what brings us happiness. Let’s mind our own business.

    Honouring police, firemen, and soldiers

    Every day our police officers and firemen risk their own lives to protect ours, our freedom is protected by the men and women in the uniforms. I urge fellow Muslims to stop and salute every one of these men and women, honouring them for their love for humanity. Better yet, call the firemen, policemen, and let them know that as a Muslim you appreciate their sacrifice, and this festival is about appreciation for such sacrifice.

    I did that in Louisville; within minutes, the officer had emailed the article to his fellow officers, appreciating the Muslims.

    Prophet Muhammad had said the least you can do as a charity is to smile and appreciate the otherness of others.

    Mike Ghouse is the founder and president of the Center for Pluralism. He is a speaker, thinker, community consultant, pluralist, activist, newsmaker, an interfaith wedding officiant and the author of the book American Muslim Agenda.


  Aug 3, 2020 at 1:08 PM #2
    Sinnerman108

    Sinnerman108 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,504
    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2009
    Ratings:
    +4 / 7,632 / -12
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    Flawed logic.
    The principle of animal sacrifice was initiated by, and practiced as such by prophets; without ever eluding to
    giving out the same in charity.

    While, we do purchase animals, and sacrifice them, it keeps a huge industry going from people who raise them
    to people who sell them, to people who eventually consume them.

    It is ironic, that a nation which has lacked first class protein due to religious / dietary habits shall tell us about meat.

     
  Aug 3, 2020 at 1:10 PM #3
    AUz

    AUz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,294
    Joined:
    Sep 14, 2010
    Ratings:
    +29 / 13,825 / -44
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    :rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl:

    This guy is Tarek Fatah's co-host on internet. Yeah "us Muslims", eh?

    These atheist agnostics with Muslim names dont fool anyone.

    Alhamdulillah my family slaughtered lambs/goats this Eid and may Allah allow us to do it always.
     
  Aug 3, 2020 at 1:14 PM #4
    Iltutmish

    Iltutmish FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    312
    Joined:
    Dec 31, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 799 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Germany
    Thank you captain.

    Should Hindus stop bathing in the Ganges river and take a real bath instead? It would show the world that woke Hindus can live without a sacred tradition for the sake of hygiene in this Corona pandemic!
     
  Aug 3, 2020 at 1:21 PM #5
    Yaseen1

    Yaseen1 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,225
    Joined:
    Apr 1, 2014
    Ratings:
    +3 / 8,343 / -8
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    religious matters are not questionable and this thread should be deleted as religious discussions are not allowed in this pdf
     
  Aug 3, 2020 at 1:23 PM #6
    Sulman Badshah

    Sulman Badshah STAFF

    Messages:
    3,832
    Joined:
    Feb 22, 2014
    Ratings:
    +26 / 8,534 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    It is a form of Charity itself

    > People Purchase animal far more than their market value from the poorer
    > Butcher get paid handsomely for their services
    > 1/3rd of meat goes to charity itself
    > Hides of animal get donated and served a good cause
     
  Aug 3, 2020 at 1:26 PM #7
    zain41

    zain41 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    134
    Joined:
    Oct 5, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 155 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    All the parts of the animal are used .. most of it distributed amongst the poor.. McDonald’s slaughters millions of animal every day never understood this logic.. the animals are being slaughtered to be eaten they aren’t just slaughtered and thrown away..
     
  Aug 3, 2020 at 1:33 PM #8
    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Hakikat ve Hikmet ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,365
    Joined:
    Nov 14, 2015
    Ratings:
    +13 / 23,650 / -1
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    If understanding the deception of Iblis (the proper name of Satan) were that easy would Hazret-i Adam (PBUH) have been deceived by Iblis???
     
  Aug 3, 2020 at 1:49 PM #9
    peagle

    peagle FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    274
    Joined:
    Dec 29, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 767 / -0
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    How dare you people ask this question in Hindu India, attacking Muslims from every direction. Shameful people.
    You need to deal with your own religion and stop pushing Muslims into a dark corner where they feel forced to say and argue your viewpoints.

    I am a virtual vegetarian, but sometimes I eat beef, just to spite this Indian Hindu mindset.
    There are a lot of cows being sacrificed in Pakistan, please come save them. We are waiting.
     
  Aug 3, 2020 at 1:55 PM #10
    darksider

    darksider FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,622
    Joined:
    May 13, 2014
    Ratings:
    +3 / 1,999 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Bahrain
    hindus should give ram mandir land to Muslims and let them build the mosque and build mandir somewhere else.
    bunch of morons always try to intervene in matters of others.
     
  Aug 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM #11
    Pakistani Fighter

    Pakistani Fighter ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,056
    Joined:
    Jul 4, 2011
    Ratings:
    +1 / 6,929 / -4


    First save the Ganges you Scum!
     
  Aug 3, 2020 at 2:07 PM #12
    Safriz

    Safriz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,841
    Joined:
    Aug 30, 2010
    Ratings:
    +6 / 11,037 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Slaying those animals is Allah's order and Prophet's ﷺ sunnat.
    Allah compensates those sacrificed animals in the afterlife .
    We get fresh meat to eat.
    Win won fir everyone.
     
  Aug 3, 2020 at 2:08 PM #13
    Safriz

    Safriz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,841
    Joined:
    Aug 30, 2010
    Ratings:
    +6 / 11,037 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    With thus types of thought in your head, i doubt how much of a Muslim you are if at all.
     
  Aug 3, 2020 at 2:11 PM #14
    LeGenD

    LeGenD MODERATOR

    Messages:
    10,506
    Joined:
    Aug 28, 2006
    Ratings:
    +44 / 11,405 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    This article = FAIL

    Does the author understand the concept of ANIMAL FARMS and economic aspects of them? :rolleyes:

    Nicely put, Sir. :tup:
     
