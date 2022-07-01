What's new

Should we make a new system

New system

New system

  • 1-yes, technocrats+ army chief being PM

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2- YES, technocrats+ army chief selecting suitable candidates that then go through election

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3- yes, technocrats with army chief being president

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • 4- no, let this choas continue

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • 5- million people should walk to rawalpindi and bring democracy after getting a dose of shelling

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
Should we finally change the system as current system is a disaster

Look at veitname ans bengaldesh there dictatorship has worked

We should swich to either dictator ship or democracy

The current pupteering of army is hurting pakistan

Screenshot_20220624-092019_Friendly T.jpg


3- system hs worked in few cpuntries
So has no.2

But this pupteering hasnt worked anywhere
 

