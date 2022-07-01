Should we make a new system

ziaulislam
Apr 22, 2010
Should we finally change the system as current system is a disaster
Look at veitname ans bengaldesh there dictatorship has worked
We should swich to either dictator ship or democracy
The current pupteering of army is hurting pakistan
3- system hs worked in few cpuntries
So has no.2
But this pupteering hasnt worked anywhere
