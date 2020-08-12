Should we call 'RSS mandir' instead of 'Ram mandir'

The question rises from below videos: I would like to know that if it is not blasphemous then we should call it RSS mandir instead of Ram mandir. We should make a narrative that is not a religious but a political structure. It has neither to do anything to Hinduism but to RSS and hindutva. Point is rasing voice against it should not make us anti-hindu but anti-rss. So from our forum to media, common people to MoFA, we should call it RSS mandir. Essentially I am thinking why we propagate RSS agenda, when it is their political ambition. So by calling it RSS one, we can criticise it more openly and give an alternative identity. However, relevant persons should look into it, before giving any statement. Like whether it is a legitimate construction by Hindu's law? by vague Supreme court verdict etc etc. I will add Faizan Mustafa videos too later, regarding supreme court ambiguous verdict.