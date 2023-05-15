What's new

'Should understand what happened in East Pakistan, the atrocities committed': Imran Khan

'Should understand what happened in East Pakistan, the atrocities committed': Imran Khan

ANI | May 14, 2023, 10:24 IST

'Should understand what happened in East Pakistan, the atrocities committed': Imran Khan


ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief
Imran Khan while addressing the nation on Saturday said people should understand the atrocities committed in East Pakistan
(now Bangladesh).

"Today, we should understand what happened in East Pakistan and the atrocities committed. The party there which won a majority and should have been Prime Minister, was denied their right," the PTI chief said.

"We lost half the country. We cannot imagine the damage done to the country. Because people make decisions behind closed doors, a handful of people that don't know how the rest of the world is operating, make decisions," Khan said.

The PTI chief further said: "They don't even allow people to assess the damage done because of their decisions. When the Hamoodur Commission Report was written, it was never published and after 25 years, it was published in India. This is not how counties function."

Khan said he wants to remind people about East Pakistan. He said it happened during his lifetime, in March 1971.

"I went to play a match in East Pakistan against the U-19 team. Ours was the last flight out of East Pakistan. I still remember the hate people had towards East Pakistan. We were ignorant of what was happening because the media was controlled as it is today. The difference is, we, have social media today. And they shut down social media as well," Khan said.

"Because they wanted to promote their own narrative, that those protesting are rioters, they shut down social media, Facebook, Twitter, internet services. We can't imagine the damage to the country's economy. So, this is what happened in East Pakistan," he added.

On March 25, 1971,

Pakistan Army launched 'Operation Searchlight', wherein a planned military operation was carried out by the Pakistani Army and its military which deliberately harmed hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi citizens.


According to The Friday Times, the 1971 genocide was destructive to Pakistan's reputation. Pakistan's generals however still don't recognize the mass massacre they sponsored 50 years ago. West Pakistan under the leadership of General

Tikka Khan and General Khan Niazi, was responsible for the deaths of over three million Bengalis, and the rape of some 400,000 women across the region.

Last Updated: May 15, 2023 13:19 IST

Will PTI have the same fate as Awami League of East Pakistan? Imran Khan thinks so

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan expressed his fears of watching his political party head down the same road as the Awami League.

Written by Deeksha Sharma
Imran Khan

Image: AP

Republic World

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan expressed his fears of watching his political party head down the same road as the Awami League of erstwhile East Pakistan which was outlawed decades ago on the grounds of being treasonous. In a lengthy Twitter rant during the wee hours of Monday, Khan narrated the ordeal that he has recently gone through.

From being dragged out of court to getting apprehended, events involving the embattled former premier have triggered massive protests and disarray in Pakistan. On Monday, he claimed that the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif-led government is plotting an intricate "Londonplan", which involves bolstering the crackdown on PTI.

"Then will follow complete crack down on whatever is left of PTI leadership and workers. And finally they will ban the largest and only federal party of Pakistan," he tweeted, adding that what he perceives as an impending situation would resemble what happened with the Awami League.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1657843723210747905

But what exactly happened to the Awami League'

"They will ban the largest and only federal party of Pakistan. Just as they banned the Awami league in East Pakistan," he wrote. Khan drew a parallel to the Awami League, which was banned in erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), shortly after the Pakistani Army's Operation Searchlight. During an address on May 26, 1971, then-President Yahya Khan banned the party, justifying the move by claiming it was treasonous. Following the ban, the then-government seized the bank accounts of the party.

During the nationwide address, Yahya Khan also imposed media censorship. 'As for the Awami League, it is completely banned as a political party," the former president said, adding that the party's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's action of non-cooperation movement 'is an act of treason," Dawn reported.

He has established himself as the enemy now, his words are venom. He has established an enemy narrative on the stone against his own state, rather than just one institution.
You as part of the generation are also equally responsible as well as the rest of the politicians and their supporters.
 
well simple Army Generals Fuked up badly and this is what they deserve.
So there is no need to glorify the army generals they are the one we are in this fuked up mess.
 
Rehan khan 1 said:
atrocities in east Pakistan were committed by Mukti Bahni and later by indian army mostly to silence those who were in Pakistan's favor. his reminder or reference to it is to warn people of Pakistan that his party is also capable of that if people are hell bent to favor Pakistan over him.
Two sides of the situation properly conveyed in this post.
 

