If you need to raise a border security force, yes. Drafting women can help fill gaps. If you need to raise a strike team or army, no. Professional soldiers are always preferable, men or women.Our military drafts women too, in any branch. They serve in our Home Guard, as axillaries - mechanics, cyber defence members, border guards, port security forces, air or coastal defence battery operators - but they aren't put on the front.These women are conscripts, all of them serve in secondary roles:Air Defence.King's Guard.Medic.Specialization unknown, but Air Force conscript.I am 100% in favor of allowing women to serve in any position - many people here can tell you that, especially as I'm a former airwomen myself - in any branch so long as they can pass the same tests as their male counterparts (no lowering of the standards). But conscripts are always best used in auxiliary roles, man or woman. In Norway some units have a mix of conscripts and professional soldiers, but front-line units are all professional.Should you draft women? Yes. But conscripts of any gender are best used away from the front.