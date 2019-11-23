Should The Pakistan Navy build a Mobile Base Ship?

What's new

The Outgoing Naval Chief’s farewell speech laid out the new force structure of the Future navy, but it raised a number of key questions.

The navy looks like it wants to become a true blue water force, but the issue of building the capability to operate in contested waters, even within our EEZ could still be in doubt, as the adversary looks to be building a 200 ship navy.

Chief amongst the adversaries capabilities will be a large Attack submarine fleet. From the admiral’s speech, we can expect the acquisition of many more manned MPA and UAV based MPA, but that Can still leave the ships with limited availability of protection from enemy subs and over the horizon information on enemy surface vessels as well.

One option to address this short coming and not acquire LHD is building “Mobile Naval bases” In our own shipyards, on the design of our fleet replenishment tankers. These ships can be equipped with flight decks and hanger space to host a decent number of Large ASW and AEW helicopters or even Large VTOL UAVs for ASW and AEW (saving us from needing to redesign any destroyer or frigates we may acquire), and with the use of cranes on the side can also house UUVs, Midget Subs, Resupply FACs and submarines at sea, the list goes on.

With a ship like this, the navy would have a dedicated platform to complement the AAW capabilities of a destroyer and the ASW towed sonar capabilities of a dedicated ASW Frigate or Corvette, all without having to build or buy a full LHD. If the costs are reasonable, each of the three major naval bases, could have a ship like this, and the threat of enemy Submarines, Surface ships, and Aircraft would have been mitigated significantly.

Our newest fleet tanker at 17,000 tons
www.aa.com.tr

Turkish-designed Pakistani navy ship makes maiden trip

Fleet tanker makes its first sea trial in Indian Ocean - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr

A design planned for not that different missions by the US marines.
www.google.com

Navy Wants More Ships to Expand Mobile Sea Basing

Navy and Marine Corps leaders see mobile, off-shore bases as the key to responding to short-fuse contingency operations.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
بھائ میرے، آپکے دماغ میں ایسے بھونڈے خیالات کہیں سے جنم لیتے ہیں
 
