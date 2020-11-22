What's new

Should the PAF come to the Aid of Eritrea?

FuturePAF

Dec 17, 2014
Should Pakistan come to the aid of Eritrea (help defend from the air) as it faces attack by Tigrayan Forces?

The current civil war between the central government of Ethiopia and a very well armed semi-breakaway province of that country, the breakaway region has launched rockets on Eritrea. Eritrea is not allowed under UN Security Council resolution to get any assistance to help maintain its military equipment. The Eritrea-Ethiopian peace deal was welcomed by the world and the Ethiopian leader won a noble prize. Even the US condemned the recent attack by tigrayan forces on Eritrea. So while the Eritreans can not have their military supported, a UN supported border watch force could help maintain the peace and prevent the conflict from becoming a regional one.

The Tigrayans have a large army that could lead to a pointlessly bogged down conflict, but as we saw with the recent war in Azerbaijan, air power can make the difference. If a small contingent of PAF drones and JF-17s could keep the Tigrayans out of Eritrea while only operating within Eritrean air space. This is not unlike how SAAB shows its Gripens operating, supporting the peace.

It is almost exactly how SAAB markets its Gripen (see the video below) in nearly exactly the situation Eritrea finds itself. This mission could be good way for the PAF to market the JF-17 as well. (This is not about a sale to Eritrea, as it is not allowed under the UN resolution). Also it is not Ethiopian government threatening Eritrea, so it would not antagonize our relations with Ethiopia.

Eritrea, Pakistan to strengthen ties

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26: Pakistan and Eritrea on Saturday identified several areas for cooperation and agreed to work...
The United States Condemns the Attack on Eritrea by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front - United States Department of State

The U.S. strongly condemns the attack carried out by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. We urge the TPLF and the Ethiopian authorities to take immediate steps to de-escalate the conflict, restore peace, and protect civilians.
Factbox: The forces fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Ethiopia's military is fighting battle-hardened troops in the northern Tigray region, threatening stability around the Horn of Africa.
Clutch

Aug 3, 2008
Why should Pakistan get embroiled in that messy civil war conflict?.. All wars end up killing innocent irrespective of the measures taken to avoid collateral damage.

No, PAF should not be a force of evil. That is the job of the IAF.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,050
18
3,695
I don't see how Pakistan is related to this conflict.
Until 2008, The UN had a peacekeeping force (which Pakistan was a part of) along the border between Ethiopia and Eritrea. If the conflict becomes worse, the UN may reauthorizes the mission, patrolling the border with a few JF-17 maybe good deferent to the Tigrayan forces and good Marketing for the JF-17. In all likelihood the JF-17 won’t have to be used unless Tigrayan forces cross the border, or fire upon Eritrea. This is not about intervening in Ethiopia’s internal conflict, but looking at what caused the last Ethiopian-Eritrean conflict, and how the UN responded.

This is also not about Pakistan going out of its way to send forces on its own, but only as part of a UN effort. So that when Pakistani peacekeepers go overseas, they bring air cover.

United Nations Mission in Ethiopia and Eritrea - Wikipedia

