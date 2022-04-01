What's new

Should state of Pakistan act as turky acted against its traitor? Opinion plz

Khalil-PTI

Khalil-PTI

This is too much, so lemme get this straight.
Our Establishment was giving PM Imran Khan these 3 options.. when what they should've been doing instead is digging into and assessing the threat from Amreeka, to his life and removal from office.
Bajwa Sahb... Ye kya hai?!
 
imadul

imadul

It is executive action. Need to order other subordinate bodies.
A chance was missed to not declare presidential rul.in Sindh because of some weak ministers.
Now invoke all laws to activate state power.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

Imran Khan said:
here is see rural people vote to those who help them in police station . they vote if MNA came to thier marriages and deaths ceremony .
Click to expand...
I agree. I have witness myself. My uncles were die heart voter of n leag. Then they voted ppp against pti just because a gangster n drug seller helped them in police station to fix a issue there. I was so surprised n angry that day. I did not had lunch in their home. I had cut short my tour and came back.
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Sure we can but the traitors who command world's sixth largest army may play spoiler.
Make no mistake about this khakis have decided to throw out Imran Khan and I don't think they are going to change their mind any time soon.

Also Not sure how many of you will be willing to go through something like this.
images (12).jpeg
 

