Should Pakistani Establishment be Nationalized ?

Nationalize Pakistan Armed Forces ?

Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

There isn't a generic thread section, So I will post this in the largest part of our establishment.

The definition, organization and operations of our armed forces are based on what was developed in Europe, France
and later improved upon by the americans.

however looking at the state of affairs one can't help but imagine if our armed forced followed our own culture and values.
I strongly believe that the moment a cadet enters PMA's mess for their first dinner,
and young boys, who by culture or habit have never been exposed are set and put in a minimalist slave mentality.

How about URDU being the official language ?
How about national dress being the uniform ?
How about changing the ranks to what suits our culture ?
 

