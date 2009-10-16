What's new

Should pakistani and Indian muslims celebrate ramzan this time?

Vikki

I see only indian muslims and pakistanis making a lot of noise on social media about this israel palestinian issue( and some hindus who are supporting israel)..no malay, no indonesian, no arab, no african muslims is making as much noise as pakistanis and indian muslims.
My question is are you people going to celebrate ramzan, eat sweets , wear new clothes meet friends and relatives and have some fun day after tomorrow?
 
Why you feel bothered about it?
Its our choice.
We don't care if the Palestinians does the same.
Even if Ill be the only one left who believes in Muslim Ummah which I know that I'm not.
We will follow what ALLAH S.W.T. and his Prophet (S.A.W.) taught us.
While you should carry on with your trolling.
 
Nah you are clearly mistaken. See comments to these tweets. Whole world is against israeli atrocities except Indian Indian Hindus and gulf Arabs who are still deepthroating Jews
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392387165364146178

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1391897869137887234
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392439457983438849
 
1. How many Malay, Indonesian, arab, or African Muslims do you know? How many do you interact with on social media? Obviously your view is going to be limited by the limit of of circles of interest.

2. Yes. To celebrate on the day of Eid is tradition and also considered obligation.
 
