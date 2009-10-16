Should pakistani and Indian muslims celebrate ramzan this time?

I see only indian muslims and pakistanis making a lot of noise on social media about this israel palestinian issue( and some hindus who are supporting israel)..no malay, no indonesian, no arab, no african muslims is making as much noise as pakistanis and indian muslims.
My question is are you people going to celebrate ramzan, eat sweets , wear new clothes meet friends and relatives and have some fun day after tomorrow?
My question is are you people going to celebrate ramzan, eat sweets , wear new clothes meet friends and relatives and have some fun day after tomorrow?