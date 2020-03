The Corona virus is a very nasty virus and it seems to be a military grade calibre biological genetically modified weapon. There are even nastier biological weapons, including genetically modified Anthrax, small pox , green monkey disease, chicken pox etc, in the inventory of countries with advance research facilities. India through third party states is developing military grade viruses which one day may be used against Pakistan with even more devastating results. Pakistan needs to take this Corona virus extremely seriously and it's approach and lessons learnt may well be useful against a direct biological weapons attack. The whole nation of Pakistan should go on a biological defense footing and treat it as if it was attacked by a hostile state. All military sectors should be put on alert and develop a protocol for military and civilian joint defense. Please vote and express an opinion.

Click to expand...